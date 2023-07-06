Orioles vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After snapping their losing skid on Wednesday night, the Baltimore Orioles look like to leave New York with a split of their four-game set with the Yankees. First pitch of Thursday night’s series finale is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will air on MASN in the Orioles market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Kyle Bradish (4-4, 3.58 ERA) will take the mound for the O’s, while Luis Severino (1-3, 6.30 ERA) looks to get back on track for New York.

Baltimore had dropped six of their last seven before rallying for a win on Wednesday night, stretching their lead over New York in the AL Wild Card race back to three games. They’ll be hoping that Wednesday’s late-innings outburst will get their once-potent lineup out of a recent funk; they’ve been a bottom-five offense over the last two weeks, which isn’t great for a team that needs to score runs to paper over a mediocre rotation. Between Kremer, Kyle Gibson and Cole Irvin, Baltimore doesn’t have much in the way of reliable options behind Tyler Wells and Bradish, so Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander and Co. will need to get back on track soon.

Wednesday was a rare off day for New York’s bullpen, as the Yankees took a 2-0 lead into the sixth only to immediately cough it up after starter Randy Vasquez exited. That unit had been arguably the best in baseball, helping to keep the team afloat amid a dismal offensive stretch sans Aaron Judge and a rotation that’s struggled with both injury (Nestor Cortes, Carlos Rodon) and ineffectiveness (Severino). New York’s lineup has shown some signs of life recently, but this is still a pretty limited group, especially with Harrison Bader, Billy McKinney and Jake Bauers banged up on top of all of the team’s other injuries; if they want to contend in the AL, they’re going to need their pitching to carry them long enough to get healthy.

The Orioles are -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +110. The total is set at 8.5.

