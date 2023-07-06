Wimbledon Odds: Best Bets & Futures to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday, July 7

It’s that time again.

Wimbledon is officially in full swing, which means I’m back with some best bets.

In this article, I will be breaking down one pick I like on DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday’s slate, along with a futures bet on the men’s side. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

DraftKings users can get in on the action by betting on DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexandre Muller

Alexandre Muller UNDER 10.5 Total Games Won (-125)

If you’re a regular reader of my Grand Slam best bets articles, this specific prop will look familiar.

I love utilizing this strategy when betting on matches involving heavy favorites, specifically in the early rounds of majors. As you can tell, I’m expecting Alcaraz to cruise through this one with minimal issues. However, taking him to win straight-up doesn’t make sense considering the odds.

Taking an under on the game total of a heavy favorite’s opponent can be a very effective strategy. This bet isn’t even really a knock on Muller, who enters this match in pretty strong form, it’s more indicative of the talent gap between these two. As long as Alcaraz remains focused — and doesn’t cramp up — he should hold Muller to fewer than 11 total games won in a straight-set victory.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Winner

Novak Djokovic (-165)

Entering this tournament, the men’s side was always going to be considered a two-horse race between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

In reality, it may end up being a one-horse race. If Djokovic plays at his highest level, he’s going to win this tournament, I’m not sure Alcaraz’s presence really matters. No offense to Carlos, he’s a phenomenal talent with an incredibly bright future — and present — but there are numerous factors working against him.

Not only is grass one of Alcaraz’s worst surfaces, it just so happens to be a strong suit for Djokovic. The Djoker has claimed four-straight (!!) Wimbledon titles. He was minus-money to win the whole thing before it even began, which just shows how dominant he’s been in London as of late.

Djokovic is -165 to win Wimbledon as of Thursday afternoon, and that’s as good as it’s going to get. With his third-round match set for Friday, you’re running out time to bet on Novak at a reasonable number, which makes his current odds quite appealing.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.