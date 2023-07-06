Britney Spears alleges Spurs security chief backhanded her after she tapped Victor Wembanyama on the shoulder

Britney Spears has filed a police report after being allegedly slapped by a member of the San Antonio Spurs’ team security in at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, per TMZ. The pop legend was reportedly trying to approach No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama when the incident took place. The police report identified Spurs Director of Team Security Damian Smith as the one who slapped Spears, but it is not being handled as a criminal matter due to Smith trying to protect the top pick.

According to TMZ’s report, the incident took place at the Catch restaurant inside of the Aria Hotel, where Spears spotted Wembanyama and approached him by tapping him on the shoulder. It was then where Smith reportedly backhanded her, knocking her glasses off and causing her to fall backwards to the ground. The Spurs’ head of security later apologized to Spears before the police report was filed.

Wembanyama and the team in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League, where they are set to face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.