Odds for NBA Summer League schedule on Thursday, July 6

The NBA Summer League will continue in Salt Lake City with the final two matchups between the four teams. The Thunder will be looking to rebound after a disappointing showing against the Grizzlies Wednesday, while the Jazz hope to log their first win after falling to the 76ers Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the odds for each matchup Thursday.

2023 NBA Summer League schedule: July 6

Utah

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Thunder -4.5

Over/Under: 184.5

Moneyline: 76ers +160, Thunder -190

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Spread: Grizzlies -5

Over/Under: 185.5

Moneyline: Grizzlies -200, Jazz +170

The 76ers could be a good ATS pick based on how Oklahoma City played Wednesday, especially as the underdog. The Grizzlies should be a solid play against the Jazz, who are still refusing to play two of their first-round picks from the 2023 NBA Draft.