Odds for NBA Summer League schedule on Thursday, July 6

We take a look at the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for the NBA Summer League on Thursday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League - Memphis Grizzlies v Oklahoma City Thunder
Jake LaRavia of the Memphis Grizzlies walk on to the court during player introductions during the 2023 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League on July 5, 2023 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA Summer League will continue in Salt Lake City with the final two matchups between the four teams. The Thunder will be looking to rebound after a disappointing showing against the Grizzlies Wednesday, while the Jazz hope to log their first win after falling to the 76ers Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the odds for each matchup Thursday.

2023 NBA Summer League schedule: July 6

Utah

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Thunder -4.5
Over/Under: 184.5
Moneyline: 76ers +160, Thunder -190

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Spread: Grizzlies -5
Over/Under: 185.5
Moneyline: Grizzlies -200, Jazz +170

The 76ers could be a good ATS pick based on how Oklahoma City played Wednesday, especially as the underdog. The Grizzlies should be a solid play against the Jazz, who are still refusing to play two of their first-round picks from the 2023 NBA Draft.

