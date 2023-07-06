Storm-Sun picks, predictions for Thursday, July 6

Just one game is on tap for the WNBA schedule tonight as the Las Vegas Aces will once again visit the Connecticut Sun for a rematch of last year’s WNBA Finals. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Seattle (4-12) is limping into this road trip on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to New York in an 81-66 loss on Sunday. A 27-point effort from Jewell Lloyd wasn’t enough to offset a total onslaught by the Liberty throughout the contest. Connecticut (12-5), meanwhile, is trying to end a two-game losing streak and is coming off a 102-84 beatdown at the hands of the Aces last Saturday. DeWanna Bonner led with 19 points while Alyssa Thomas posted a double-double in the loss.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Storm vs. Sun, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Sun -10

Total: 166

Moneyline: Sun -520, Storm +410

The pick: Sun -10

Connecticut’s average margin for it’s games this season is +4.3, but it has a chance for a big victory tonight. The Storm are allowing opponents to shoot a league-high 46.7% from the field while shooting a league-worst 39.6%. If Bonner, Thomas, and the Sun get rolling early, then they have a chance to build a sizable lead and carry it forward through the rest of the evening, Lay it with Connecticut.