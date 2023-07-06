How to watch Storm-Sun WNBA game on Thursday, July 6

Just one game is on tap for the WNBA schedule tonight as the Seattle Storm will begin a four-game east coast road trip when battling the Connecticut Sun. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Seattle (4-12) is limping into this road trip on a three-game losing streak, most recently falling to New York in an 81-66 loss on Sunday. A 27-point effort from Jewell Lloyd wasn’t enough to offset a total onslaught by the Liberty throughout the contest. Connecticut (12-5), meanwhile, is trying to end a two-game losing streak and is coming off a 102-84 beatdown at the hands of the Aces last Saturday. DeWanna Bonner led with 19 points while Alyssa Thomas posted a double-double in the loss.

Connecticut is a heavy 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total installed at 166. The Sun are a -520 moneyline favorite, making the Storm a +410 underdog.

WNBA schedule: Thursday, July 6

Seattle Storm vs. Connecticut Sun

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Amazon

Point spread: Sun -10