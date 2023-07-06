When is Rose Zhang teeing off at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach?

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open tees off on Thursday, July 6 from Pebble Beach Golf Links. One big name to watch is Rose Zhang, who recently turned professional and won her first ever LPGA tournament. Here’s how to watch the Stanford phenom:

2023 U.S. Women’s Open: Rose Zhang tee times

Thursday, July 6 5:35 p.m. ET: Tee No. 1: Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson

Friday, July 7 11:50 a.m. ET: Tee No. 10: Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson

Zhang will tee off in the afternoon group on Thursday and in the morning group on Friday. The home base for streaming the U.S. Women’s Open is on Peacock. You can also tune into USA Network for a cable option after 6:00 p.m. ET both days.

Zhang is the favorite to win the tournament despite her youth and inexperience, coming in at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. She recently won the Mizuho Americas Open and grabbed a T8 finish at the Women’s PGA Championship.