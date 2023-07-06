How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open tees off from Pebble Beach Golf Links on Thursday, July 6. Rose Zhang, who recently turned professional earlier this year after excelling as a two-time NCAA champion up I-5 at Stanford, is the favorite to win at +1000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The winner of the tournament will receive an unprecedented $2 million of an $11 million purse.

Most of the tournament will air on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. Certain holes will also be available to watch on USA Network and on NBC. Featured groups on Thursday and Friday will tee off at 11:50 a.m. ET and 5:35 p.m. ET.

Here is the full broadcasting and streaming schedule for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. — Peacock

6-11 p.m. – USA

Coverage schedule, Round 3

12-9 p.m. — Peacock

3-9 p.m. — NBC

Coverage schedule, Final round

12-9 p.m. — Peacock

3-9 p.m. — NBC