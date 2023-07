Opening odds for 2023 U.S. Women’s Open

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open tees off this week in California as newcomer Rose Zhang opens as the favorite to win. Zhang, a Stanford phenom who has earned comparisons to all-time great Tiger Woods, turned professional in May. She then won the first LPGA event that she ever played, taking home first at the Mizuho Americas Open after winning a playoff.

Despite her rookie status, Zhang comes in as the favorite for the U.S. Women’s Open at +1000. Pebble Beach is just an hour and a half’s drive from Palo Alto, where Zhang spent her college years.

Jin Young Ko, who recently won the Cognizant Founders Cup in May, comes in behind Zhang at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Atthaya Thitikul follows at +1600.

Here’s a look at the full slate of odds for the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, which tees off Thursday, July 6 from Pebble Beach Golf Links.