Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Astros on Thursday, July 6

The Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros in the first game of a three-game series on Thursday, July 6. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park. George Kirby (7-7, 3.21 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners while rookie Ronel Blanco (2-0, 4.73 ERA) will pitch for the Astros.

The Mariners are -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Astros coming in at +100. The total is set at 8.5.

Mariners-Astros picks: Thursday, July 6th

Injury report

Astros

Day to day: SP Framber Valdez (ankle)

Out: 2B Jose Altuve (oblique), OF/DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), OF/DH Yordan Alvarez (oblique), SP Jose Urquidy (shoulder), SP Lance McCullers (forearm), SP Luis Garcia (elbow)

Mariners

Day to day: 1B Ty France (ribs)

Out: SP Bryce Miller (fingers), SP Marco Gonzalez (elbow), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), SP Robbie Ray (Tommy John), 1B Evan White (groin, hip)

Starting pitchers

George Kirby vs. Ronel Blanco

Kirby had a solid outing against the Rays to start July, conceding just two earned runs in a seven-inning performance and grabbing a tally in the win column. He kicked off June on a bad note, but added up 19.1 innings over his next three starts in the month and allowed five earned runs while recording 18 strikeouts.

Blanco has not been able to keep balls away from bats. In his last three starts, over which he pitched 16.2 innings, he’s allowed 13 hits and 11 earned runs. He also walked eight batters and struck out 13.

Over/Under pick

Both teams rank in the top 10 in team ERA, with Houston at No. 2 and Seattle at No. 8. I don’t expect the Mariners to produce a lot of runs here, and I don’t think that the Astros will be able to make up the difference against Kirby to reach the total.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Mariners’ pitching has been their strong suit this season, but they have struggled to create sufficient run support on the offensive side. Houston’s pitching as a whole has been better this season, but Blanco has struggled to keep his numbers down lately. However, as he and the Astros’ bullpen go up against a low-producing Seattle offense, I like Houston at home here.

Pick: Astros