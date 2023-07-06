Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Red Sox on Thursday, July 6

The Texas Rangers take on the Boston Red Sox in the final game of a three-game series on Thursday, July 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Nathan Eovaldi (10-3, 2.64 ERA) will take the mound for the Rangers, and Kutter Crawford (3-4, 3.92 ERA) will pitch for the Red Sox.

The Rangers are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Red Sox coming in at +115. The total is set at 10.

Rangers-Red Sox picks: Thursday, July 6th

Injury report

Rangers

Out: RP Jose Leclerc (ankle)

Red Sox

Day to day: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow)

Out: INF Pablo Reyes (abdomen), RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), SP/RP Corey Kluber (shoulder), SP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), C Reese McGuire (oblique), SP Chris Sale (shoulder), INF Yu Chang (hamate), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), SS Trevor Story (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Kutter Crawford

In Crawford’s last two starts, he added up 11.2 innings on the mound. In that time frame, he conceded six earned runs — including four home runs — and recorded nine strikeouts. He has been fairly consistent all season with an ERA that hovers between 3.00 and 4.00.

Eovaldi kicked off July with a strong performance against the Astros. He kept them runless over seven innings, allowing two hits and recording five strikeouts. This is more in line with his excellent May starts than it is with his June starts.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 8 and 6, so this is a surprisingly high total for tonight’s game. Neither of these pitchers will be a walk in the park for the opposing offense, so I’m going to bet on the current trend continuing.

Pick: Under 10

Moneyline pick

The two teams have split the series 1-1 so far, with the Red Sox taking last night’s game. However, with ace Eovaldi on the mound for the Rangers, I like Texas to win this road series. Crawford has been solid, but he will be out-pitched tonight. The Rangers also boast the highest-scoring offense in MLB and should be able to provide run support with the amount of home runs Crawford has been giving up.

Pick: Rangers -135