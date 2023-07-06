Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Yankees on Thursday, July 6

The Baltimore Orioles take on the New York Yankees in the final game of a four-game series on Thursday, July 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Kyle Bradish (4-4, 3.58 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, and Luis Severino (1-3, 6.30 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees.

The Orioles are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +105. The total is set at 8.5.

Orioles-Yankees picks: Thursday, July 6th

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Ryan Weber (forearm), OF Greg Allen (hip), DH Willie Calhoun (quad)

Orioles

Day to day: OF Austin Hays (hip)

Out: RP Mychal Givens (shoulder), RP Dillon Tate (forearm), RP Keegan Akin (back), C James McCann (ankle), RP Austin Voth (elbow), SP John Means (elbow), 1B Ryan Mountcastle (illness)

Starting pitchers

Luis Severino vs. Kyle Bradish

Severino had a brutal start to July. In a four-inning start against the Cardinals, he let up seven earned runs, walked three batters, and struck out two. Severino hasn’t been a particularly good option for this beleaguered Yankees pitching rotation.

Bradish added up 13 innings over his last two starts. He allowed three earned runs and recorded seven strikeouts in that time frame. Earlier this season, he lasted five innings on the mound against the Yankees and conceded four earned runs.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first three games were 9, 12, and 9. With Severino letting up run after run to opponents and a tired Yankees bullpen, I think we can go ahead and bet on this trend to continue.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Yankees won the first two games of the series, and the Orioles took the latest in a 6-3 victory. The Orioles struggled on offense over the last few weeks, but they seem to be finding their groove again. Going up against Severino here will be good for Baltimore — he has been getting walked all over lately. The two teams should split the series.

Pick: Orioles -125