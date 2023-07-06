Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Marlins on Thursday, July 6

The Miami Marlins (51-37) will look to complete the four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from loanDepot park in Miami, Florida.

The Marlins are -130 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Cardinals +110 underdogs with the over/under set at eight.

Cardinals-Marlins picks: Thursday, July 6th

Injury report

Cardinals

Day to day: SS Tommy Edman (wrist)

Out: SP Adam Wainwright (shoulder), C Andrew Knizner (groin), LF Tyler O’Neill (back), RP Drew VerHagen (hip), SP Jake Woodford (shoulder), RP Ryan Helsley (forearm), RP Packy Naughton (elbow), RP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder)

Marlins

Day to day: RP Matt Barnes (hip)

Out: CF Jonathan Davis (knee), RP Sean Nolin (undisclosed), SP Johnny Cueto (biceps), RF Avisail Garcia (back), RP Andrew Nardi (triceps), CF Jazz Chisholm (oblique), RP Tommy Nance (shoulder), SP Edward Cabrera (shoulder), SP Max Meyer (elbow), SP Trevor Rogers (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Jack Flaherty vs. Eury Perez

Flaherty (5-5, 4.60 ERA) will make his 17th start of the season and is coming off a strong bounce-back start. He had allowed six runs and 10 hits in two consecutive outings until his last outing where Flaherty threw six scoreless innings in a victory over the New York Yankees.

Perez (5-2, 2.47 ERA) made 10 starts to this point of his rookie season, and he’s been excellent aside from his last outing where he failed to get out of the first inning. Last weekend, he allowed six runs on seven hits over 0.1 innings of work in a loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Over/Under pick

Flaherty appears to be back on track after a strong performance on the mound his last time out. He should have success against a Marlins offense that ranks 23rd in runs per game (4.2) and while Perez is coming off a poor performance, he’s been very good over the course of the season.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

St. Louis is getting the higher payout with a victory on Thursday night, and there’s enough value on the Cardinals to put a bet on them in this spot. We haven’t really seen how Perez responds after a poor start. He’s just 20 years old, and sometimes it takes a while to get back on track for a young starter.

Pick: Cardinals