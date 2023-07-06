Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Brewers on Thursday, July 6

The Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) will look to split this four-game home series with the Chicago Cubs (40-45) on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET from American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Brewers are -115 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Cubs -105 underdogs with the over/under set at eight.

Cubs-Brewers picks: Thursday, July 6th

Injury report

Cubs

Day to day: SS Dansby Swanson (heel)

Out: 3B Nick Madrigal (hamstring), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), RP Brandon Hughes (knee), RP Codi Heuer (elbow), RP Adrian Sampson (knee), RP Nick Burdi (abdomen), RP Ethan Roberts (elbow)

Brewers

Day to day: SP Jason Alexander (shoulder), RF Tyrone Taylor (elbow)

Out: 1B Rowdy Tellez (forearm), SP Brandon Woodruff (shoulder), RP Bennett Sousa (shoulder), RP Justin Wilson (elbow), DH Darin Ruf (kneecap), CF Garrett Mitchell (shoulder), SP Aaron Ashby (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Marcus Stroman vs. Freddy Peralta

Marcus Stroman (9-6, 2.76 ERA) will make his 19th start of 2023 but has struggled through his last two outings despite fantastic season-long numbers. He allowed 11 runs (eight earned) over his last couple outings over nine innings.

Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.67 ERA) will make start No. 17 of the season on Thursday afternoon. In his last outing, he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Over/Under pick

Peralta has been throwing much better than his final numbers suggest as far as earned runs based on the few base runners he’s been allowing. On the other side, Stroman is having too good of a season to string together three poor starts in a row. Look for the pitchers to have an advantage in this spot.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Oddsmakers suggest this one will go either way, and there’s some value on the Brewers here after letting the last two slip away. Peralta only allowed 12 hits over his last four starts but allowed 12 earned runs over that span as well. That seems a bit unlucky, and look for that to turn around in this spot.

Pick: Brewers