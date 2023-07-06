Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, July 6

There are 13 games on tap around MLB on Thursday, but a handful of matinee starts have thinned things out for DFS purposes. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS consists of just seven games, getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. To help you navigate some limited options, here are three teams we recommend stacking in your lineups tonight.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, July 6

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees

Adley Rutschman ($5,300)

Cedric Mullins ($4,900)

Gunnar Henderson ($4,700)

Ryan O’Hearn ($3,600)

Luis Severino has been hit as hard as just about any starter in baseball since the start of June, with a whopping 8.16 ERA over his last six starts — and a bright blue Statcast page. The O’s should have no problem squaring the righty up in the Bronx tonight, and they offer several compelling options that will benefit from the platoon advantage. Henderson (.884 OPS over his last 22 games) has been hitting leadoff against right-handed pitchers of late, while Rutschman has tallied two multi-hit games already in this series. O’Hearn will offer some nice salary relief, but he comes with big upside, with an .899 OPS against righties this season.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

Jose Ramirez ($6,000)

Josh Naylor ($4,200)

Steven Kwan ($4,100)

Andres Gimenez ($4,000)

Jordan Lyles may have finally snapped his historic winless drought last time out against the Tampa Bay Rays, but the Royals righty still enters his start Thursday with an ugly 6.68 ERA. He’s been hit hard by just about everyone, but lefties have been particularly successful, with a .262/.328/.523 slash line and 22 extra-base hits — including 11 homers — in 172 at-bats. Ramirez has lit up Lyles in his career, with four hits and two walks in nine total plate appearances, while Naylor has an .847 OPS this year against righties. Kwan (10 hits over his last six games) and Gimenez (.853 OPS with a homer and three steals over his last 10) have been heating up of late after cold starts.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Mookie Betts ($6,500)

Freddie Freeman ($6,300)

Max Muncy ($5,100)

Jason Heyward ($3,000)

Pirates righty Johan Oviedo got hammered for eight runs on nine hits last time out, and he struggled against the Dodgers when he faced them back in April (five runs, six hits, two walks over 5.1 innings). This stack will force you to find some savings elsewhere in your lineup, but Freeman and Betts have as much upside as anyone on the slate tonight, while Heyward’s got a .962 OPS over his last 10 games and will help keep salaries down.