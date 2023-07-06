 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, July 6

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Thursday, July 6.

By Chris Landers
Including the doubleheader between the Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, there are 13 games on tap today around MLB, a surprisingly robust slate for a Thursday. Quantity doesn’t necessarily mean quality, however, as there aren’t a ton of foolproof pitching options out there for owners looking to set DFS and fantasy baseball lineups. Luckily, our daily starting pitcher rankings break down the whole schedule to tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, July 6

Pitchers to stream

Hogan Harris, Oakland Athletics — The epitome of the crafty lefty, Harris won’t light up any radar guns — and his ceiling isn’t the highest — but he knows how to use all four of his pitches to get outs, and the Tigers aren’t exactly the most fearsome lineup out there right now. Harris sailed to quality starts against the Philadelphia Phillies and Tampa Bay Rays last month, and there’s no reason he can’t do it again in a plus matchup in a pitcher-friendly park.

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers — Of course, the A’s aren’t exactly the ‘27 Yankees themselves, and Lorenzen — Detroit’s lone representative in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game — has shown the ability pump strikes and go deep into games. He’s as good a bet for a quality start as there is on the waiver wire on Thursday.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, July 6.

Starting pitcher rankings 7/6

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Julio Urias vs. Pirates
2 George Kirby @ Astros
3 Freddy Peralta vs. Cubs
4 Marcus Stroman @ Brewers
5 Eury Perez vs. Cardinals
6 Nathan Eovaldi @ Red Sox
7 Tanner Bibee vs. Royals
Strong plays
8 Kyle Bradish @ Yankees
9 Jose Berrios @ White Sox
10 Jack Flaherty @ Marlins
11 Yusei Kikuchi @ White Sox
12 Michael Lorenzen vs. Athletics
Questionable
13 Hogan Harris @ Tigers
14 Lance Lynn vs. Blue Jays
15 MacKenzie Gore vs. Reds
16 Ryne Nelson vs. Mets
17 Luis Severino vs. Orioles
Don't do it
18 Brandon Williamson @ Nationals
19 Kutter Crawford vs. Rangers
20 Carlos Carrasco @ Diamondbacks
21 Cristopher Sanchez @ Rays
22 Johan Oviedo @ Dodgers
23 Jordan Lyles @ Guardians
24 Spenser Watkins vs. Mariners
25 Shawn Armstrong vs. Phillies
26 Tanner Banks vs. Blue Jays

