MLB injury report for Thursday, July 6

Intro

MLB injury report: Thursday, July 6

Shohei Ohtani (blister)/Mike Trout (wrist)/Anthony Rendon (shin), Los Angeles Angels — The dust has settled from the Angels’ injury armageddon on Tuesday night, and things ... aren’t as bad as they could’ve been, I guess? We’re trying to look at the bright side here. Manager Phil Nevin told reporters on Wednesday that Ohtani, despite leaving his last two starts early with a blister/fingernail issue on the middle finger of his pitching hand, is tentatively set to take the ball next Friday for the team’s return from the All-Star break against the Houston Astros. That seems very much subject to change if Ohtani’s finger doesn’t progress they way they’d hoped over the next week-plus, but it’s still a positive sign.

Also positive: Rendon appears to have avoided anything too serious after fouling a ball off his leg on Tuesday, with Nevin saying that the third baseman could return to the lineup as soon as Friday. Given the All-Star break looming, there’s still a chance he could wind up on the IL if he hasn’t progressed by this weekend, but either way it doesn’t sound like he’ll miss too many more games. Trout, meanwhile, underwent surgery to repair the fracture in his hamate bone, with a best-case timeline of four weeks but a more likely range of 6-8.

Jose Altuve (oblique), Houston Astros — Altuve’s been out of Houston’s lineup for the past couple of games after reaggravating the oblique injury he first suffered back in June, and the second baseman doesn’t sound likely to return before the All-Star break. GM Dana Brown wouldn’t rule out a trip to the injured list, although he did say that the injury isn’t as serious as his previous one.

Astros GM Dana Brown says Jose Altuve’s oblique ailment isn’t as bad as the one he had earlier this year. #Ready2Reign

They will reevaluate more tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/y3jDTotqPs — Our Esquina (@OurEsquina) July 5, 2023

Dansby Swanson (heel), Chicago Cubs — Swanson was abruptly pulled from Chicago’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday with what the team is calling a heel contusion. It’s not clear how the shortstop suffered the injury, but he sounds day-to-day for now — although given that he’s set to start the All-Star game in less than a week, don’t be surprised if the Cubs play things extra safe over the next few days.

Per David Ross, #Cubs will reevaluate Dansby Swanson’s heel tomorrow. He will not be in the lineup but he they’ll decide tomorrow if he’s available off the bench. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) July 6, 2023

Either way, it’s unlikely he needs an IL stint.

Billy McKinney (foot)/Harrison Bader (wrist), New York Yankees — McKinney — who’d been among New York’s best hitters since being called up in the wake of Aaron Judge’s injury last month — has sat for each of the team’s last five games, including three against righty starters, and now we finally know why. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that the outfielder has been battling soreness after fouling a ball off his foot last week. Luckily, X-rays were negative, and it sounds like he could return to the lineup before the All-Star break.

Boone also mentioned that Bader has been dealing with wrist discomfort over the past few days. He stressed that everything is fine and that Bader’s absence on Wednesday was just a day off, but given the outfielder’s lengthy injury history, any disturbance is worth monitoring.

Tommy Edman (wrist), St. Louis Cardinals — Edman was a late scratch from the Cardinals lineup with what’s being called right wrist discomfort. We don’t yet know the severity of the injury or how long he’s been dealing with it, but consider him day-to-day for now. Dylan Carlson figures to get more regular time in center with Brendan Donovan and Paul DeJong manning the middle infield spots.

Ketel Marte (back), Arizona Diamondbacks — Marte’s been enjoying a bounce-back season for Arizona, but this is cause for concern:

Ketel Marte is out of the lineup for the second day in a row with lower back soreness. He had a similar issue pop up in the Phillies series a few weeks back. — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) July 5, 2023

Marte’s been snake-bitten for the last couple of years by a number of ailments, back issues foremost among them. Given the tendency for these sorts of injuries to linger, it’s certainly worth monitoring over the coming days and weeks, although the team is calling the second baseman day-to-day for now. Reporters saw Marte with a large wrap around his torso prior to Wednesday’s game, so it seems like more than nothing.

Yu Chang (wrist)/Trevor Story (elbow), Boston Red Sox — Boston’s middle infield spots have been a sore spot all year, especially defensively, but help is on the way soon. Chang, who’s been on a rehab assignment for the last week or so after missing more than two months due to wrist surgery, was spotted at Fenway on Wednesday afternoon. The 27-year-old should be activated either Thursday or Friday and figures to slide right into the starting shortstop role given rookie David Hamilton’s struggles thus far in the field and at the plate.

Story, meanwhile, seems to be on the verge of making his season debut:

Alex Cora says Trevor Story will “probably” be ready for a rehab assignment by the time the second-half starts, per @alexspeier.



Red Sox begin their second half schedule on July 14th. pic.twitter.com/WQoBQoWig8 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) July 5, 2023

The All-Star’s rehab assignment will likely be a lengthy one given how much time he’s missed after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he should be back in the lineup by early August at the latest.

Esteury Ruiz (shoulder), Oakland Athletics — This isn’t good:

Esteury Ruiz will undergo x-rays and possibly an MRI tomorrow. Injured his throwing shoulder diving back into first base. Kotsay said he felt “something” but wasn’t sure if it was a pop. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 6, 2023

Ruiz has been a rare bright spot amid Oakland’s tire fire of a 2023 season, swiping a Major League-leading 43 bases from the leadoff spot for the A’s. He was able to finish the game on Wednesday, but obviously it’s a concern that the team feels the need to send him for further testing on his shoulder. There should be some clarity on his status in the near future, but an IL stint seems likely.

Andrew Painter (elbow), Philadelphia Phillies — The Phils’ top pitching prospect was back on the mound for another bullpen session, a huge relief after Painter reported feeling “stiffness” in his elbow earlier this week. The next step is to wait and see how the 20-year-old feels over the next day or two, but it’s a positive sign that he was able to apparently throw without immediate issue. The team is still optimistic that one of baseball’s top prospects will pitch in games this season — and might even make his Major League debut later this summer.

Rowdy Tellez (forearm), Milwaukee Brewers — The Brewers put Tellez on the IL on Wednesday afternoon with inflammation in his right forearm. The big first baseman got off to a hot start this season but had struggled mightily of late, going homerless since May 22 with a .410 OPS over that stretch — possibly because of the injury. Owen Miller will likely get a lot of time at first base for now, with former top prospect Keston Hiura still around if Milwaukee wants to give him another chance. There’s not yet a timetable for Tellez’s return to action.