How to watch Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face Alexandre Muller in the second round of Wimbledon on Friday, July 7 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The match was originally scheduled for Thursday morning, but the inclement weather in London resulted in the match getting re-scheduled.

Alcaraz is the heavy favorite with -6000 moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Muller comes in at +1500. Alcaraz is also one of the favorites to win it all this year, sitting at +300, behind just seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

This is the first time the two have met head-to-head. Alcaraz defeated Jeremy Chardy in the first round in three sets, and Muller overcame Arthur Rinderknech in four sets. The top player in the world, the 20-year-old Alcaraz has just a single Grand Slam win under his belt (U.S. Open, 2022) and has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon.

How to live stream Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexandre Muller

Date: Friday, July 7

Match time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app