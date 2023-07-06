NASCAR schedule for 2023 Atlanta Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio races

NASCAR has a busy weekend across a pair of sites coming out of the July 4th holiday. The Cup Series and Xfinity Series will be racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second time this season while the Truck Series will be running on a road course at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The top two NASCAR circuits will be in Atlanta, with the Xfinity Series running the Alsco Uniforms 250 and the Cup Series running the Quaker State 400. All the events for both circuits will air on USA Network and via NBC Sports Live.

Kyle Busch heads into the weekend as a +1000 favorite to win the Quaker State 400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott follows at +1100 and Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are each +1200. Elliott is the defending champ at this race while Logano won the first Atlanta race this season back in March.

Austin Hill is a sizable favorite to win the Alsco Uniforms 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is +330 to win and is followed by Ty Gibbs at +800 and Sheldon Creed at +850.

The Truck Series will have a practice session on Friday and then qualifying and the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 on Saturday. All events will air on FS1 and via Fox Sports Live and the Fox Sports app.

All times below are ET.

Friday, July 7

11:00 a.m. — Truck garage hours

4:00 p.m. — Truck practice — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Saturday, July 8

10:30 a.m. — Truck garage hours

11:00 a.m. — Xfinity garage hours

12:30 p.m. — Cup garage hours

1:30 p.m. — O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

4:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

5:35 p.m. — Cup qualifying — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

8:00 p.m. — Alsco Uniforms 250, Xfinity Series — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live

Sunday, July 9

4:00 p.m. — Cup garage hours

7:00 p.m. — Quaker State 400 available at Walmart, Cup Series — USA Network, NBCSports.com/live