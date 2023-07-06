NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 6

The 2023 NBA Summer League continues to roll on with a doubleheader set for Thursday, July 6. As all 30 teams hitting the hardwood for summer league action this offseason, tonight’s slate features the Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Below is the full schedule rundown of where you can catch Thursday night’s games.

Summer League Schedule, Thursday, July 6, Salt Lake City

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz - 5 pm ET, NBA TV

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 7 pm ET, ESPN2

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.