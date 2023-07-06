Breaking down the weather forecast for the British Grand Prix

Formula One is heading to the iconic Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

As the drivers gear up for the high-octane weekend, starting with practice sessions on Friday, July 7, moving onto the decisive qualifying on Saturday, and culminating with the main race at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 9 (to be broadcasted on ESPN2), it is crucial to understand the impact of the projected weather conditions on the race dynamics.

With that being said, we could run into some precipitation on race day, so it will be important to monitor the weather and consider how it will impact the British GP. The rest of the weekend should be fine with a slight change of showers on Saturday.

Below, we’ll take an in-depth look at the weather projected for the British Grand Prix this weekend in Silverstone, United Kingdom, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 7

Hi 79°, Low 59°: Partly sunny and warm with a moderate breeze (13 mph).

7:30 a.m. ET: Practice 1

11 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, July 8

Hi 77°, Low 59°: Around a 40% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

6:30 a.m. ET: Practice 3

10 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, July 9

Hi 73°, Low 54°: Around 60% chance of showers in the morning that could impact race.

10 a.m. ET: British Grand Prix (52 laps, 190.26 miles)