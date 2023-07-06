F1 schedule: British Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

F1 makes its way to the United Kingdom this weekend, as the action heats up at the iconic Silverstone Circuit for the British Grand Prix. The high-octane weekend will kick-off with practice sessions on Friday, July 7, followed by the all-important qualifying on Saturday. The highlight of the weekend, the actual race, is slated for 10 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 9 while airing on ESPN2.

All events will broadcast on ESPNU or ESPN2, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen’s extraordinary season, boasting seven victories out of nine races, has made him the unquestioned favorite heading into the British GP. His most recent win at the Austrian GP was his fifth in a row. Verstappen’s odds of clinching the British Grand Prix, as listed by DraftKings Sportsbook, stand at -360.

Close behind in the odds table is his Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Perez, at +700. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are both at +1100 odds, followed by Fernando Alonso at +1800. Last year’s winner, Carlos Sainz, holds longshot odds of +2500 to claim the top spot this time around.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

British Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, July 7

7:30 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

11 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

Saturday, July 8

6:30 a.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

10 a.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, July 9

10 a.m. ET — British Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN