F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win British Grand Prix heading into race week

Max Verstappen is having an incredible Formula 1 season, already having secured victory in seven of the nine races this year. His dominance is undeniable, evidenced by his recent Austrian GP triumph, marking his fifth consecutive win.

In the two instances where Verstappen didn’t clinch the top spot, he was still a force to be reckoned with, finishing second behind his Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Perez.

With such a remarkable track record this season, it’s unsurprising that Verstappen heads into the British Grand Prix as a favorite. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, he has -360 odds to claim victory.

His teammate, Perez, who has twice stood over Verstappen atop the podium, holds +700 odds to emerge as the winner.

The competition is far from a two-horse race, though. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, both with odds at +1100, and Fernando Alonso at +1800, round out the top five favorites.

Interestingly, last year’s British GP champion, Carlos Sainz, has odds of +2500 to replicate his 2022 victory.

Last year’s race saw Perez finish in second place, followed by Hamilton in third, while Verstappen finished in a less characteristic seventh place.

Hamilton clinched victory at the Silverstone Circuit in 2021, an accolade that has so far eluded Verstappen, despite his numerous runner-up finishes.

As the drivers prepare to burn rubber at Silverstone, all eyes will be on Verstappen to see if he can break his British GP duck and maintain his impressive form this season.