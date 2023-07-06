 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win British Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the British Grand Prix.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Austria Photo by Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images

Max Verstappen is having an incredible Formula 1 season, already having secured victory in seven of the nine races this year. His dominance is undeniable, evidenced by his recent Austrian GP triumph, marking his fifth consecutive win.

In the two instances where Verstappen didn’t clinch the top spot, he was still a force to be reckoned with, finishing second behind his Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Perez.

With such a remarkable track record this season, it’s unsurprising that Verstappen heads into the British Grand Prix as a favorite. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, he has -360 odds to claim victory.

His teammate, Perez, who has twice stood over Verstappen atop the podium, holds +700 odds to emerge as the winner.

The competition is far from a two-horse race, though. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, both with odds at +1100, and Fernando Alonso at +1800, round out the top five favorites.

Interestingly, last year’s British GP champion, Carlos Sainz, has odds of +2500 to replicate his 2022 victory.

Last year’s race saw Perez finish in second place, followed by Hamilton in third, while Verstappen finished in a less characteristic seventh place.

Hamilton clinched victory at the Silverstone Circuit in 2021, an accolade that has so far eluded Verstappen, despite his numerous runner-up finishes.

As the drivers prepare to burn rubber at Silverstone, all eyes will be on Verstappen to see if he can break his British GP duck and maintain his impressive form this season.

2023 British Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -330
Sergio Perez +700
Lewis Hamilton +1200
Charles Leclerc +1200
Fernando Alonso +1400
Carlos Sainz +2200
George Russell +3000
Lando Norris +13000
Lance Stroll +15000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Pierre Gasly +40000
Oscar Piastri +50000
Yuki Tsunoda +70000
Valtteri Bottas +70000
Nico Hulkenberg +70000
Kevin Magnussen +70000
Alexander Albon +70000
Nyck de Vries +90000
Logan Sargeant +90000
Guanyu Zhou +90000

