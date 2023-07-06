Outright winner picks for the 2023 John Deere Classic

This week, the PGA TOUR heads to Silvis, Illinois for the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run. This field doesn’t have many big names in it, which makes the competition a little more interesting. Here, we’ll offer three picks to win at short, medium, and long odds for you to consider as you place your bets this week. The tournament runs from Thursday, July 6 through Sunday, July 9.

Last week, our picks for the Rocket Mortgage Classic were Rickie Fowler (+1400), Brian Harman (+4000), and Ludvig Aberg (+4000). The three finished in first, T9, and T40, respectively.

Here are our top picks to win it all this week.

Denny McCarthy +1600

McCarthy had a very strong June and enters this tournament in an excellent position to grab a win. He finished T2 at the Memorial Tournament, T7 at the Travelers Championship, and grabbed a top-20 finish at the U.S. Open. He tied for sixth at last year’s John Deere, and his putting has been off the charts lately. With TPC Deere Run’s smooth greens, McCarthy should have a field day.

McCarthy ranks second in the field in Strokes Gained: Total and first in the field in SG: Putting over the last three months. With his close calls recently, he is ready for that big win, and this is the perfect field and course for it to happen.

Adam Schenk +3000

Schenk withdrew from John Deere last year, but he has two top-six finishes at the tournament since 2019 on his resume. He grabbed a seventh-place finish at both the Memorial Tournament in early June and last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot a 66 on Sunday in Detroit last week, and comes in as one of this course’s top performers.

Schenk ranks eighth in the field in SG: Total and in SG: Approach over the last three months. I like him to be competitive against this field.

Chez Reavie +5500

Reavie, a longtime PGA TOUR veteran, grabbed a T4 finish at the Travelers Championship. He dropped to T29 at last week’s Rocket Mortgage, but that was not a course that played to his strong suit, and Reavie has been playing some of the best golf of his career right now.

Despite these long odds, Reavie ranks seventh in the field in SG: Total over the past three months, gaining most on approach and putting, where he ranks sixth and fifth in the field, respectively. He could be a fun long shot to watch this weekend.