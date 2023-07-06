Who won last year’s John Deere Classic?

The 2023 John Deere Classic will be held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois from Thursday, July 6 through Sunday, July 9. Last year, J.T. Poston won the John Deere Classic with a final score of -21, putting him three strokes ahead of runners-up Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. It marked his second professional win.

Poston returns to the field this year with +3500 odds to win it again. He is joined in Silvis by favorite Denny McCarthy, who is installed at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young, and Russell Henley also join the field, as does 2022 runner-up Grillo.

Newcomer and recent pro Ludvig Aberg is another name to watch here — he hasn’t yet gotten his first PGA TOUR win, but you can expect to hear his name coming up more often in the near future.

Other former winners of the John Deere Classic include Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau.