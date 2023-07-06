Tour de France results: Who won stage 6, who leads overall standings

The Tour de France wrapped up its first week of big mountain racing with 145 kilometers through the Pyrenees. Tadej Pogačar won Stage 6 to claim his first stage of the Tour and has moved into second place in the overall yellow jersey standings. He beat out Jonas Vingegaard by 24 seconds for the win.

In spite of the second-place finish, Vingegaard moved into first place overall for the Tour and will wear the yellow jersey in Stage 7. He has a 25-second lead on Pogačar and then a 1:34 lead on Jai Hindley. It’s a noticeable drop from there with Simon Yates 3:14 back, and Carlos Rodriguez Cano and Adam Yates 3:40 back.

Nielson Powless regained the polka dot jersey as king of the mountain and holds an eight point lead on Felix Gall. Pogačar has built on his youth white jersey lead and now leads Cano by 3:05.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 6. The tour returns on Friday with a flat, 170-kilometer stretch from Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux.

Stage 6 top finishers