Tour de France, Stage 6: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France will continue on Thursday, July 6 with Stage 6. This stage of the race will take riders from Tarbes all the way to Cauterets-Cambasque. It is a mountain course and will span 144.9 km. Stage 5 winner Jai Hindley sits atop the overall leaderboard, heading into the sixth day of racing at 22 hours, 15 minutes and 22 seconds.
TV schedule
Date: Thursday, July 6
Time: 7 a.m. ET (Peacock), 8 a.m. ET (USA and Peacock)
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile here, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jai Hindley — 22 hours, 15 minutes, 12 seconds
- Jonas Vingegaard — 22 hours, 15 minutes, 59 seconds
- Giulio Ciccone — 22 hours, 16 minutes, 15 seconds
- Emanuel Buchmann — 22 hours, 16 minutes, 23 seconds
- Adam Yates — 22 hours, 16 minutes, 46 seconds
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France, Stage 6 odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+180
|Tadej Pogacar
|+450
|Felix Gall
|+1600
|Jai Hindley
|+1800
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+2000
|Thibaut Pinot
|+2200
|Michael Woods
|+2500
|Giulio Ciccone
|+2500
|Tom Pidcock
|+2800
|Ruben Guerreiro
|+2800
|Adam Yates
|+3000
|Daniel Martinez
|+3500
|Dylan Teuns
|+4000
|Simon Yates
|+4000
|Neilson Powless
|+4000
|Louis Meintjes
|+4000
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+5000
|Ben O'Connor
|+5000
|Guillaume Martin
|+5000
|David Gaudu
|+6500
|Wout Van Aert
|+6500
|Antonio Pedrero
|+6500
|Wout Poels
|+6500
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+6500
|Pello Bilbao
|+6500
|Jack Haig
|+6500
|Steff Cras
|+8000
|Sepp Kuss
|+8000
|Romain Bardet
|+8000
|Mikel Landa
|+8000
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+8000
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+8000
|Ion Izagirre
|+8000
|Valentin Madouas
|+10000
|Rigoberto Uran
|+10000
|Egan Bernal
|+10000
|David De La Cruz
|+13000
|Victor Lafay
|+13000
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+13000
|Rafal Majka
|+13000
|Marc Soler
|+13000
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+13000
|Johan Esteban Chaves
|+13000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+13000
|Clement Champoussin
|+15000
|Warren Barguil
|+15000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+15000
|Rui Costa
|+15000
|Nick Schultz
|+15000
|Juan Pedro Lopez
|+15000
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre
|+20000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+20000
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|+20000
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+20000
|Gregor Muhlberger
|+20000
|Georg Zimmermann
|+20000
|Clement Berthet
|+25000
|Chris Harper
|+25000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+25000
|Harold Tejada
|+25000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+30000
|Torstein Traeen
|+30000
|Simon Geschke
|+30000
|Quinn Simmons
|+30000
|Omar Fraile
|+30000
|Nans Peters
|+30000
|Matthew Dinham
|+30000
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+30000
|Matej Mohoric
|+30000
|Lawson Craddock
|+30000
|Krists Neilands
|+30000
|Anthon Charmig
|+35000
|Pierre Latour
|+35000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+35000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+40000
|Patrick Konrad
|+40000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+40000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+40000
|Kevin Vermaerke
|+40000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+40000
|Quentin Pacher
|+45000
|Andrey Amador
|+50000
|Simon Guglielmi
|+50000
|Simon Clarke
|+50000
|Nelson Oliveira
|+50000
|Hugo Houle
|+50000
|Fred Wright
|+50000
|Dries Devenyns
|+60000
|Chris Hamilton
|+60000
|Bob Jungels
|+60000
|Valentin Ferron
|+60000
|Alex Aranburu
|+60000
|Anthony Perez
|+60000
|Remi Cavagna
|+60000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+60000
|Matteo Trentin
|+60000
|Kevin Geniets
|+60000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+60000
|James Shaw
|+60000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+80000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+80000
|Benjamin Thomas
|+80000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+80000
|Stan Dewulf
|+80000
|Silvan Dillier
|+80000
|Quinten Hermans
|+80000
|Michael Gogl
|+80000
|Mads Pedersen
|+80000
|Lars van den Berg
|+80000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+80000
|Gianni Moscon
|+80000
|Danny Van Poppel
|+100000
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|+100000
|Biniam Girmay
|+100000
|Ben Turner
|+100000
|Alexis Renard
|+100000
|Bryan Coquard
|+100000
|Mark Cavendish
|+100000
|Jorge Arcas
|+100000
|Jasper Philipsen
|+100000
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|+100000
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: -300
Tadej Pogačar: +400
Jai Hindley: +600
Adam Yates: +3500
Mattias Skjelmose: +3500
David Gaudu: +5000
Simon Yates: +6500
Carlos Rodriguez: +6500
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300