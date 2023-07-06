 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 6: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 6 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By Teddy Ricketson

Jai Hindley of Australia and Team BORA-Hansgrohe celebrates at podium as stage winner during the stage five of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 162.7km stage from Pau to Laruns / #UCIWT / on July 05, 2023 in Laruns, France. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France will continue on Thursday, July 6 with Stage 6. This stage of the race will take riders from Tarbes all the way to Cauterets-Cambasque. It is a mountain course and will span 144.9 km. Stage 5 winner Jai Hindley sits atop the overall leaderboard, heading into the sixth day of racing at 22 hours, 15 minutes and 22 seconds.

TV schedule

Date: Thursday, July 6
Time: 7 a.m. ET (Peacock), 8 a.m. ET (USA and Peacock)
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile here, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jai Hindley — 22 hours, 15 minutes, 12 seconds
  2. Jonas Vingegaard — 22 hours, 15 minutes, 59 seconds
  3. Giulio Ciccone — 22 hours, 16 minutes, 15 seconds
  4. Emanuel Buchmann — 22 hours, 16 minutes, 23 seconds
  5. Adam Yates — 22 hours, 16 minutes, 46 seconds

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 6 odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Jonas Vingegaard +180
Tadej Pogacar +450
Felix Gall +1600
Jai Hindley +1800
Mattias Skjelmose +2000
Thibaut Pinot +2200
Michael Woods +2500
Giulio Ciccone +2500
Tom Pidcock +2800
Ruben Guerreiro +2800
Adam Yates +3000
Daniel Martinez +3500
Dylan Teuns +4000
Simon Yates +4000
Neilson Powless +4000
Louis Meintjes +4000
Carlos Rodriguez +5000
Ben O'Connor +5000
Guillaume Martin +5000
David Gaudu +6500
Wout Van Aert +6500
Antonio Pedrero +6500
Wout Poels +6500
Tobias Halland Johannessen +6500
Pello Bilbao +6500
Jack Haig +6500
Steff Cras +8000
Sepp Kuss +8000
Romain Bardet +8000
Mikel Landa +8000
Matteo Jorgenson +8000
Julian Alaphilippe +8000
Ion Izagirre +8000
Valentin Madouas +10000
Rigoberto Uran +10000
Egan Bernal +10000
David De La Cruz +13000
Victor Lafay +13000
Alexey Lutsenko +13000
Rafal Majka +13000
Marc Soler +13000
Jonathan Castroviejo +13000
Johan Esteban Chaves +13000
Felix Grossschartner +13000
Clement Champoussin +15000
Warren Barguil +15000
Alberto Bettiol +15000
Rui Costa +15000
Nick Schultz +15000
Juan Pedro Lopez +15000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +20000
Wilco Kelderman +20000
Michal Kwiatkowski +20000
Magnus Cort Nielsen +20000
Gregor Muhlberger +20000
Georg Zimmermann +20000
Clement Berthet +25000
Chris Harper +25000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +25000
Harold Tejada +25000
Victor Campenaerts +30000
Torstein Traeen +30000
Simon Geschke +30000
Quinn Simmons +30000
Omar Fraile +30000
Nans Peters +30000
Matthew Dinham +30000
Mathieu van der Poel +30000
Matej Mohoric +30000
Lawson Craddock +30000
Krists Neilands +30000
Anthon Charmig +35000
Pierre Latour +35000
Lilian Calmejane +35000
Tiesj Benoot +40000
Patrick Konrad +40000
Mikkel Bjerg +40000
Maxim Van Gils +40000
Kevin Vermaerke +40000
Gorka Izagirre +40000
Quentin Pacher +45000
Andrey Amador +50000
Simon Guglielmi +50000
Simon Clarke +50000
Nelson Oliveira +50000
Hugo Houle +50000
Fred Wright +50000
Dries Devenyns +60000
Chris Hamilton +60000
Bob Jungels +60000
Valentin Ferron +60000
Alex Aranburu +60000
Anthony Perez +60000
Remi Cavagna +60000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +60000
Matteo Trentin +60000
Kevin Geniets +60000
Jonas Gregaard +60000
James Shaw +60000
Dylan Van Baarle +80000
Benoit Cosnefroy +80000
Benjamin Thomas +80000
Soren Kragh Andersen +80000
Stan Dewulf +80000
Silvan Dillier +80000
Quinten Hermans +80000
Michael Gogl +80000
Mads Pedersen +80000
Lars van den Berg +80000
Kasper Asgreen +80000
Gianni Moscon +80000
Danny Van Poppel +100000
Christopher Juul-Jensen +100000
Biniam Girmay +100000
Ben Turner +100000
Alexis Renard +100000
Bryan Coquard +100000
Mark Cavendish +100000
Jorge Arcas +100000
Jasper Philipsen +100000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -300
Tadej Pogačar: +400
Jai Hindley: +600
Adam Yates: +3500
Mattias Skjelmose: +3500
David Gaudu: +5000
Simon Yates: +6500
Carlos Rodriguez: +6500

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

