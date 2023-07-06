Tour de France, Stage 6: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France will continue on Thursday, July 6 with Stage 6. This stage of the race will take riders from Tarbes all the way to Cauterets-Cambasque. It is a mountain course and will span 144.9 km. Stage 5 winner Jai Hindley sits atop the overall leaderboard, heading into the sixth day of racing at 22 hours, 15 minutes and 22 seconds.

TV schedule

Date: Thursday, July 6

Time: 7 a.m. ET (Peacock), 8 a.m. ET (USA and Peacock)

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile here, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jai Hindley — 22 hours, 15 minutes, 12 seconds Jonas Vingegaard — 22 hours, 15 minutes, 59 seconds Giulio Ciccone — 22 hours, 16 minutes, 15 seconds Emanuel Buchmann — 22 hours, 16 minutes, 23 seconds Adam Yates — 22 hours, 16 minutes, 46 seconds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 6 odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Jonas Vingegaard +180 Tadej Pogacar +450 Felix Gall +1600 Jai Hindley +1800 Mattias Skjelmose +2000 Thibaut Pinot +2200 Michael Woods +2500 Giulio Ciccone +2500 Tom Pidcock +2800 Ruben Guerreiro +2800 Adam Yates +3000 Daniel Martinez +3500 Dylan Teuns +4000 Simon Yates +4000 Neilson Powless +4000 Louis Meintjes +4000 Carlos Rodriguez +5000 Ben O'Connor +5000 Guillaume Martin +5000 David Gaudu +6500 Wout Van Aert +6500 Antonio Pedrero +6500 Wout Poels +6500 Tobias Halland Johannessen +6500 Pello Bilbao +6500 Jack Haig +6500 Steff Cras +8000 Sepp Kuss +8000 Romain Bardet +8000 Mikel Landa +8000 Matteo Jorgenson +8000 Julian Alaphilippe +8000 Ion Izagirre +8000 Valentin Madouas +10000 Rigoberto Uran +10000 Egan Bernal +10000 David De La Cruz +13000 Victor Lafay +13000 Alexey Lutsenko +13000 Rafal Majka +13000 Marc Soler +13000 Jonathan Castroviejo +13000 Johan Esteban Chaves +13000 Felix Grossschartner +13000 Clement Champoussin +15000 Warren Barguil +15000 Alberto Bettiol +15000 Rui Costa +15000 Nick Schultz +15000 Juan Pedro Lopez +15000 Aurelien Paret-Peintre +20000 Wilco Kelderman +20000 Michal Kwiatkowski +20000 Magnus Cort Nielsen +20000 Gregor Muhlberger +20000 Georg Zimmermann +20000 Clement Berthet +25000 Chris Harper +25000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +25000 Harold Tejada +25000 Victor Campenaerts +30000 Torstein Traeen +30000 Simon Geschke +30000 Quinn Simmons +30000 Omar Fraile +30000 Nans Peters +30000 Matthew Dinham +30000 Mathieu van der Poel +30000 Matej Mohoric +30000 Lawson Craddock +30000 Krists Neilands +30000 Anthon Charmig +35000 Pierre Latour +35000 Lilian Calmejane +35000 Tiesj Benoot +40000 Patrick Konrad +40000 Mikkel Bjerg +40000 Maxim Van Gils +40000 Kevin Vermaerke +40000 Gorka Izagirre +40000 Quentin Pacher +45000 Andrey Amador +50000 Simon Guglielmi +50000 Simon Clarke +50000 Nelson Oliveira +50000 Hugo Houle +50000 Fred Wright +50000 Dries Devenyns +60000 Chris Hamilton +60000 Bob Jungels +60000 Valentin Ferron +60000 Alex Aranburu +60000 Anthony Perez +60000 Remi Cavagna +60000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +60000 Matteo Trentin +60000 Kevin Geniets +60000 Jonas Gregaard +60000 James Shaw +60000 Dylan Van Baarle +80000 Benoit Cosnefroy +80000 Benjamin Thomas +80000 Soren Kragh Andersen +80000 Stan Dewulf +80000 Silvan Dillier +80000 Quinten Hermans +80000 Michael Gogl +80000 Mads Pedersen +80000 Lars van den Berg +80000 Kasper Asgreen +80000 Gianni Moscon +80000 Danny Van Poppel +100000 Christopher Juul-Jensen +100000 Biniam Girmay +100000 Ben Turner +100000 Alexis Renard +100000 Bryan Coquard +100000 Mark Cavendish +100000 Jorge Arcas +100000 Jasper Philipsen +100000 Edvald Boasson Hagen +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -300

Tadej Pogačar: +400

Jai Hindley: +600

Adam Yates: +3500

Mattias Skjelmose: +3500

David Gaudu: +5000

Simon Yates: +6500

Carlos Rodriguez: +6500

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300