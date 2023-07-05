Report: Mavericks landing Grant Williams in three-team deal involving Celtics, Spurs

The Boston Celtics are sending Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks in a three-team deal which also involves the San Antonio Spurs, according to Shams Charania. The Celtics are getting two second-round picks in the deal, while Reggie Bullock and a 2030 pick swap is going to San Antonio. Dallas is also getting two second-round picks.

Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:



- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks pic.twitter.com/7Bi6Dykydf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2023

Williams is going to get a four-year, $53 million contract in this transaction, which was a deal he was not going to receive with the Celtics. Boston was always expected to lose Williams this offseason, but at least the team is getting some draft compensation in this trade.

The biggest winners here might be the Spurs, who are getting a quality three-point shooter in Bullock and a future pick swap which is unprotected. San Antonio is slowly assembling a nice stockpile for the future, when Victor Wembanyama is hopefully ready to lead the team to contention as a superstar. The ability to add cost-controlled players once he hits his stride will be key for the Spurs to build the next dynasty in San Antonio.