Secret Invasion’s “Betrayed” furthers the chess match, but doesn’t further character progression

You can read our previous Secret Invasion reviews from episodes one and two here.

What side are you on in the raging war between humans and aliens? As Secret Invasion is still trying to figure out what it wants to be getting to the halfway point in the series – it’s the central question. Yet at the midway point, the series tries to weave in many other sub-themes to enhance its spy/espionage premise. Does Nick Fury still have it as a leader and has too much time up in space loosened his connection with things on Earth (including with his wife, Priscilla?) What Skrull ideology will win out in the end – Gravik’s by any means necessarily mantra or Talos’s work with the humans' idea?

All these things are intriguing to watch on their own merits; however, with “Betrayed,” it feels like these themes are plodding along. I’ve written about previous Marvel limited series and shows of the past, and there’s something with the six-episode structure (obviously, She-Hulk broke out of this). They can either feel too long for the premise or try to wrap things up too quickly.

Secret Invasion feels like it’s setting the chess pieces thus far – placing all the characters at hand to collide in a big calamity that might change Marvel’s universe at this ground level for years. It’s already hard to imagine that it hasn't – in “Promises,” we’ve learned that a million Skrulls have been inhabiting our planet for decades. While that mystery is out there, the heightened tension that somebody isn’t who we think there are ebbs and flows throughout these episodes.

Nick Fury is a man of focus. Once he gets a mission at hand, he follows it with reckless abandon – this seems to be the gist of why he went to space for so long. As long as it feels right to him, everything else becomes secondary. Samuel L. Jackson does an excellent job of displaying that bravado. However, there are two instances in “Betrayed” where Priscilla and Talos express how Fury’s selfishness has affected them personally, and he quickly changes the subject or shrugs it off. Priscilla talks about mourning him first with the Blip and him leaving for the Space station voluntarily. Talos approaches it from the standpoint of Fury using Skrulls for the betterment of his career (which he’s also doing by infiltrating a rebel Skrulls house), and Fury no-sells them both.

This could be because Fury doesn’t trust anybody, but he knows these people. A brief flashback shows the audience that Fury and Varra had flirtations for quite some time. Perhaps the show is waiting for a later time for Fury to expound some remorse when it comes to his part in all this. I hope this isn’t the continued throughline concerning his distance from all this. Gravik has been up to some things – for one, the Super Skrull program, where he already might be a subject.

Ben-Adir continues to be menacing in this role as an outlier who his own hatred and plan have consumed. The best part of “Betrayed” lies in Gravik's conversation about their different ideologies with Talos in the art museum. Gravik wants to burn everything to the ground and bury humankind in their own propensity to harm each other. Talos still has hope that Skrulls and humans can live together and co-exist. Much of that is based on his belief in Fury – although that is a bit shaky. How could Talos stay loyal to a man who abandoned him?

You have to figure something will push Talos over the edge – especially considering that killing fellows Skrulls is a last resort to him. For Fury? He doesn’t care. Talos at least reasons with what that means. However, now that Gravik has (maybe) killed Gi’ah, it will push Talos to the point of no return. Speaking of Gi’ah, if this is the end for Emilia Clarke, that’s a colossal waste. Gi’ah’s character wasn’t given much to work with, providing her with separate motivations other than acting as a double agent for her father. I hope that this is undone somehow.

So, Gravik made an entire orchestrated attack to draw Gi’ah out in the open? It’s hard to believe that she would be so careless in the information she was providing and that Gravik meticulously laid this out. Especially in their conversation early in the episode, you can tell Gravik knows – he lays out the case right before her. The ending to “Betrayed” muddies the water concerning Priscilla’s allegiances. She did say she became herself when Fury left – that could imply that she believes in the Skrull rebellion on the back of Fury not holding to his promise.

Rhodey Rhodes on the other side of the phone was a surprise, but I think that’s a red herring. Like you, I immediately thought Rhodey was a Skrull (and he still can be). But then I figured his involvement might be a go-between between the two sides. It’s another mystery to get us to the second half of this series. I hope that some of the excitement starts to pick up.