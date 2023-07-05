Giannis Antetokounmpo uncertain for FIBA World Cup with knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is uncertain for this summer’s FIBA World Cup after undergoing a procedure for a knee injury that has been nagging him over the last few seasons. The procedure, which is just a cleanup job according to Shams Charania, happened a few weeks ago.

Antetokounmpo first suffered this knee injury during the 2020-21 playoffs, missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hawks. He returned for the NBA Finals and helped the Bucks come back from a 2-0 deficit to win the title, dropping 50 points in Game 6 to seal the Finals MVP award. He has sat out games every now and then to manage this issue, but the load management had become more prevalent during the 2022-23 season.

During the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, Antetokounmpo suffered a lower back contusion and missed a few games. That injury wasn’t a direct result of this lingering knee problem, but there’s clearly some stress on Antetokounmpo’s lower body. Hopefully, this cleanup procedure will keep the Greek Freak completely healthy for the 2023-24 season.