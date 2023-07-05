How to watch Novak Djokovic in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

The second round of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament gets going on Wednesday and second-seeded Novak Djokovic will face Jordan Thompson. Rain delayed much of Tuesday’s slate, and Wednesday could have some rain early. The weather should be clear in time for this match to get started at 11:30 a.m. ET. It will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with a live stream available at WatchESPN.

Djokovic beat Pedro Cachin in the first-round of the tournament. He won in straight sets, but the final set did go to a tiebreaker. Thompson had to go five sets to beat Brandon Nakashima. This will be the first time the two players face off in a tournament. Djokovic has won the tournament seven times, including the past four tournaments (2020 was canceled due to COVID-19). Thompson has never advanced past the third round. He reached the second round last year.

Djokovic is a heavy favorite in this match at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -4000 while Thompson is +1400. Djokovic is -1200 to win the first set and -1400 to win the second set. Thompson is +650 to win the first set and +700 to win the second set.

Below is a look at the schedule for their match. Please note that start times for each match are approximate, as they are dependent on when the earlier matches end.

How to live stream Novak Djokovic vs. Jordan Thompson

Date: Wednesday, July 5

Match time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN