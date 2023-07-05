Odds for NBA Summer League schedule on Wednesday, July 5

NBA Summer League action continues Wednesday, with the California Classic wrapping up in Sacramento and the Salt Lake City Classic continuing in Utah. Victor Wembanyama is still not participating in this part of Summer League, but Brandon Miller, Keegan Murray and Chet Holmgren are all playing for their respective clubs.

Here’s a look at the odds for each matchup Wednesday.

2023 NBA Summer League schedule: July 5

Sacramento

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Spread: Hornets -5

Over/Under: 174.5

Moneyline: Warriors +175, Hornets -205

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m. ET ESPN

Spread: Spurs -5

Over/Under: 172.5

Moneyline: Spurs -200, Lakers +170

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. ET ESPN

Spread: Kings -1.5

Over/Under: 178.5

Moneyline: Heat +105, Kings -125

Utah

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Thunder -5.5

Over/Under: 177.5

Moneyline: Grizzlies +180, Thunder -210

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. ET

Spread: Jazz -1.5

Over/Under: 174.5

Moneyline: 76ers +105, Jazz -125