MLB injury report for Wednesday, July 5: Updates on Shohei Ohtani, Dustin May, more

MLB injury report: Wednesday, July 5

Shohei Ohtani (blister)/Mike Trout (wrist)/Anthony Rendon (leg), Los Angeles Angels — Yikes. Things were already dire for L.A. coming into Tuesday, with Zach Neto, Brandon Drury and Gio Urshela on the IL and Mike Trout leaving Monday night’s game with a hand injury. And then somehow they got even worse: First, Trout was diagnosed with a fracture of the hamate bone in his wrist that figures to keep him out until August:

From this 2017 study of baseball players: "The median time to return to play was 5 weeks (range, 3-7 weeks)"



With Mike Trout out, Jo Adell is up.



Study: https://t.co/qwAHOqf7MB https://t.co/gaLyaURgur — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) July 4, 2023

Then, Rendon suffered a bruised right shin after fouling a ball off his leg — X-rays were negative, but he could be out until the All-Star break.

Here's video of Anthony Rendon fouling the ball off his leg. He just left the game. pic.twitter.com/ctEngtB2od — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 4, 2023

And then, as if all that weren’t enough, the finger issue that forced Ohtani from his previous start reared its head again, as the presumptive AL MVP walked off the mound accompanied by a trainer after giving up back-to-back homers in the bottom of the sixth. Ohtani has a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand, per the team, and while he stayed in as the DH, you have to wonder whether the Angels are going to prevent him from pitching for at least a week or two while it heals. With just weeks until the trade deadline and L.A. suffering yet another loss on Tuesday night, you have to wonder whether they’ll wind up being sellers — and whether Ohtani could be on the block.

Nestor Cortes (shoulder)/Aaron Judge (toe), New York Yankees — New York has won two in a row over division rival Baltimore this week, and they’ve also gotten some positive injury updates. Cortes, who’s been out since the end of May with a rotator cuff strain, is back to throwing off a mound. He threw a bullpen session on Monday that went well, and he hopes to throw another on Thursday — with an eye toward facing live hitters this weekend. That would put him on track to start a rehab assignment on the other side of the All-Star break, meaning he could be back in New York’s rotation before the month is out.

Judge, meanwhile, has checked off another box in his rehab from his toe injury:

Aaron Judge said he's begun some light hitting, in addition to playing catch. Said he's felt better walking lately. Still undecided on going to Seattle for the All-Star Game. #Yankees — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) July 4, 2023

Obviously, light hitting, playing catch and running in the outfield is still a way’s away from a return to live action, but it’s something. There is no timetable for his return, but it seems likely that he’ll be ready at some point in late July or early August, barring any setbacks.

Jose Altuve (oblique)/Yordan Alvarez (oblique)/Michael Brantley (shoulder)/Jose Urquidy (shoulder), Houston Astros — Lots of updates to get to in Houston, some good and some, well, not so good. The latter first: Altuve was a late scratch from Tuesday’s lineup with tightness in his left oblique, the same issue that caused him to miss four games last month. He’s yet to undergo any tests and is still day-to-day for now, but it sounds like an IL stint could be looming:

After the game, Dusty Baker said Jose Altuve has "left side discomfort and we're waiting to hear the results now." Asked if Altuve had imaging done, Baker said he did not.



"We're just waiting to analyze him. He's pretty upset." — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 4, 2023

Brantley, meanwhile, has “plateaued” once again in his rehab from a shoulder injury that’s kept him out all season, per manager Dusty Baker. Brantley had been ramping up over the last couple weeks and it seemed like he was nearing a rehab assignment, but that was also true back in May — only for the veteran to suffer a mysterious setback. There’s no word on what exactly has gone wrong, but the team did say he’s been shut down from all baseball activities for the rest of the week. It doesn’t appear like he’s close to making his season debut anytime soon, if at all.

Now for the better news:

Yordan Alvarez has a bat and a helmet and will, at the very least, stand in the batter's box during José Urquidy's live batting practice session at Minute Maid Park. He only started taking overhand batting practice on Sunday. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 4, 2023

Urquidy threw a 20-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday afternoon, telling reporters afterwards that he was up to 94-95 mph with his fastball. He’ll need one or two more before he’s back facing live pitching, which puts him on track to begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star break assuming there are no setbacks. Alvarez stood in for said bullpen, and it sounds like he could be on roughly the same timeline: the slugger has been taking live BP since this past weekend, and he could head down to the Minors after flying to Seattle for the All-Star festivities.

Dustin May (elbow)/Noah Syndergaard (finger)/Chris Taylor (knee), Los Angeles Dodgers — The Dodgers had been holding out hope that May, who’s been out for several weeks with an elbow injury, could return for the team’s stretch run. Those hopes were officially dashed on Tuesday:

Dustin May will undergo right elbow surgery to repair the flexor tendon on July 18 in Los Angeles. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 5, 2023

May’s flexor tendon strain will need surgery to repair, which will end the righty’s season. He’s now thrown just 191.2 innings across five years in the Majors, and he’ll try to put together a healthy campaign — and make good on his immense talent — in 2024.

L.A.’s rotation is now down both May and Clayton Kershaw, but at least ... Noah Syndergaard could be back soon? We’re very sorry, Dodgers fans. But Thor did throw a successful bullpen session on Tuesday and is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game later this week, at which point he could be ready to start a Minor League assignment. Whether that’s good news or not is another question, as Syndergaard currently holds a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts.

Last but not least: Roberts told reporters that Taylor, who’s been out since June 21 with a bone bruise in his knee, could be ready to return right after the All-Star break, even without a rehab stint.

Max Fried (forearm), Atlanta Braves — As if the Braves needed any more help right now:

Max Fried.



Pitching off the mound.@laurenjbara has the story. pic.twitter.com/crfRRUjd7q — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) July 5, 2023

The Atlanta ace faced live hitters for the first time on Tuesday, checking a big box on his road back to the bigs. The Braves are going to wait and see how he’s feeling on Wednesday before discussing Fried’s next steps, but if all is well, he’ll then be cleared to start a rehab assignment.

Yoan Moncada (back)/Liam Hendriks (elbow)/Mike Clevinger (biceps), Chicago White Sox — A bevy of updates on Chicago’s many injured stars, all of which are positive:

Updates from Rick Hahn:



— Yoán Moncada could start a rehab assignment after the All-Star break.



— Mike Clevinger could return in the first or second turn through the rotation after the break.



— Liam Hendriks could be throwing off a mound by the weekend. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) July 4, 2023

Clevinger is the closest to a return, as his biceps soreness has apparently improved and he might not even require a Minor League start before jumping back into the White Sox rotation. Moncada has also been ramping up recently and should be ready for a rehab assignment of his own next week, although the team will likely be a bit more cautious with its third baseman given how much trouble his back has given him so far this season. Last but not least, Hendriks is set to throw off a mound this coming weekend; it’s unclear how many bullpens he’ll need before returning to game action, or whether he’ll need to head to the Minors for a few days first, but he could be back before the end of July.

Adam Wainwright (shoulder)/Andrew Knizner (groin), St. Louis Cardinals — Wainwright’s already-disastrous 2023 season hit rock bottom on Tuesday in Miami, as the righty gave up seven runs (four earned) over 3 1/3 innings in a brutal loss to the Marlins — and was promptly placed on the IL with a sore shoulder. It’s unclear how much of that decision is due to injury and how much is due to the 41-year-old’s 7.66 ERA and 1.99 WHIP, but either way, it’s not great. Manager Oli Marmol told reporters after the game that the righty is headed back to St. Louis for further evaluation, and we should know more soon.

Also not great: Knizner needed a trip to the ER after being hit below the belt by a foul tip in the fourth inning. He was able to finish the half-inning but was apparently feeling pain in his midsection; it’s unclear whether he’ll need some time on the IL, but if he does, Willson Contreras will suddenly find himself back as the Cards’ every-day catcher.

Zack Greinke (shoulder) — Speaking of legends and potential Hall of Famers who may or may not have just made their final starts: After coughing up six runs over 5.1 innings against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday, Greinke was left the game with what’s being called right shoulder discomfort. Again, we don’t yet know whether the team is just trying to give the former Cy Young winner a bit of a break, but we should get an update at some point in the next day or two.

Michael Wacha (shoulder)/Yu Darvish (illness), San Diego Padres — Wacha has been nothing short of sensational this season for San Diego, but he’s been pitching through some shoulder discomfort for weeks now, and it’s apparently gotten bad enough that he’ll need a stint on the injured list. The team is hoping that there’s nothing structurally wrong, and this seems more about giving the righty a bit of extra rest with the All-Star break looming:

Padres manager Bob Melvin discusses the teams decision to DFA Nelson Cruz, put Michael Wacha on the injured list, and more: pic.twitter.com/tWOuXBcoB8 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 4, 2023

The condition hasn’t stopped Wacha from pitching exceptionally well of late, but still, shoulder ailments are nothing to sneeze at.

In better news: The Padres should finally be getting Yu Darvish back at some point in the next few days.

Yu Darvish talks about Shohei Ohtani, playing with Ohtani in the WBC, how he’s feeling after missing a start due to illness, and when he may make his next start: pic.twitter.com/mO36Qtc0jo — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 4, 2023

The righty has been battling illness for the past week or so, having his turn in the rotation pushed back multiple times, but he told reporters Tuesday that he’s feeling better and hopes to start during this weekend’s series against the New York Mets.

Jose Quintana (ribs), New York Mets — Not much has gone right for the Mets so far this season, but some much-needed rotation depth appears to be around the corner:

José Quintana (recovery from rib surgery) is scheduled to stretch out to 75-80 pitches during his next minor league rehab start Friday for Triple-A Syracuse. He'll also throw a simulated game after that before returning after the break. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 4, 2023

Quintana looked sharp during his last rehab outing on Sunday at High-A Brooklyn, and he’s set to get up to 75-80 pitches at Triple-A on Friday. Assuming all goes well — which, given the rest of this 2023 season in Queens, is hardly a given — that would put him in line to make his long-awaited Mets debut immediately after the All-Star break.

Nick Madrigal (hamstring), Chicago Cubs — Madrigal was just starting to come into his own on the North Side, slashing .382/.400/.618 over the last two weeks while serving as the primary third baseman in place of Patrick Wisdom, but the former first-round pick is now headed to the IL. Madrigal is dealing with a right hamstring strain following a collision with a side wall in foul territory on Monday. There’s not yet a timetable for his return, but he should be out for at least two or three weeks.

Josh Naylor (wrist), Cleveland Guardians — Naylor was forced to leave after striking out in the bottom of the sixth inning with what’s being described as wrist soreness. Guardians manager Terry Francona indicated after the game that Naylor will need an MRI, and we should know more about the first baseman’s status after results come back at some point in the next day or two.