Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, July 5

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Wednesday, July 5.

By Chris Landers
Pablo Lopez of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Detroit Tigers on June 24, 2023 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

After an ace-heavy Fourth of July, the pitching slate is a bit thinned out around MLB on Wednesday, July 5. Pablo Lopez and Max Scherzer are just about the only cold hard locks on the schedule, but there are still plenty of potentially juicy matchups for your DFS and fantasy baseball lineups if you know where to look. Luckily, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help, breaking down every arm to tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, July 5

Pitchers to stream

JP France, Houston Astros — Streaming against the Colorado Rockies whenever they’re away from Coors Field is always a good idea, and France should be more than up to the task on Wednesday. Don’t expect a ton of strikeouts, but the rookie’s strategy of “pump strikes, get quick outs” has allowed him to pitch deep into games consistently, and he’s posted consecutive quality starts in tricky spots on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s a great bet to pick up a win in this spot.

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres — The Angels will be without Mike Trout on Wednesday, creating another huge hole in a lineup that’s already been substantially thinned out by injuries of late. Lugo has been perfectly solid since returning from the IL late last month, allowing just four runs while striking out 15 across 16 innings of work, and his fastball/curveball combo should be more than good enough to produce five or six more solid frames. Plus, with the flammable Patrick Sandoval on the mound for L.A., Lugo should get enough run support to snag a win.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Wednesday, July 5.

Starting pitcher rankings 7/5

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Pablo Lopez vs. Royals
2 Max Scherzer @ Diamondbacks
3 Justin Steele @ Brewers
4 Brayan Bello vs. Rangers
Strong plays
5 Bobby Miller vs. Pirates
6 Jose Berrios @ White Sox
7 Taijuan Walker @ Rays
8 Alex Cobb vs. Mariners
9 Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Athletics
10 JP France vs. Rockies
11 Seth Lugo vs. Angels
12 Jon Gray @ Red Sox
Questionable
13 Lance Lynn vs. Blue Jays
14 Randy Vasquez vs. Orioles
15 Michael Soroka @ Guardians
16 Dean Kremer @ Yankees
17 Hogan Harris @ Tigers
18 Graham Ashcraft @ Nationals
19 Josiah Gray vs. Reds
20 Tommy Henry vs. Mets
Don't do it
21 Patrick Sandoval @ Padres
22 Adrian Houser vs. Cubs
23 Cal Quantrill vs. Braves
24 Osvaldo Bido @ Dodgers
25 Steven Matz @ Marlins
26 Bryan Hoeing vs. Cardinals
27 Chase Anderson @ Astros
28 Yonny Chirinos vs. Phillies
29 Alec Marsh @ Twins
30 Darren McCaughan @ Giants

