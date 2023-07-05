Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Wednesday, July 5

The MLB slate is loaded for Wednesday, July 5. Every team is scheduled to be in action, barring inclement weather. The featured game set at DraftKings DFS consists of 11 games that will begin at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite team stacks for Wednesday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, July 5

Cincinnati Reds vs. Washington Nationals

Elly De La Cruz ($6,000)

Matt McClain ($5,400)

Spencer Steer ($4,900)

Jonathan India ($4,700)

This quartet has been crushing the ball showing off the future of the Reds. De La Cruz and Steer each had four hits on Tuesday, while India mashed two home runs. McClain had a poor game by his standards, going 1-for-3 at the plate and lowering his batting average to .305. They will take on Washington starter Josiah Gray who has a 3.30 ERA and a 6-6 record.

The Reds are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +100 underdogs, and the run line is set at 9.5.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox

Bo Bichette ($5,200)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($4,800)

George Springer ($4,800)

Brandon Belt ($3,000)

Toronto hasn’t played to its potential consistently this season but has a great matchup against Lance Lynn (5-8, 6.47 ERA) on Wednesday. Lynn faced this team in April and allowed four earned runs on five hits in five innings. Springer went 0-for-5 on Tuesday but is due at the plate with a better matchup. Guerrero hit his 13th home run of the season Tuesday and added another hit to push his average to .277. Belt has the handedness matchup against Lynn and should bat third.

The Blue Jays are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Atlanta Braves vs. Cleveland Guardians

Ronald Acuna Jr. ($6,700)

Matt Olson ($6,400)

Ozzie Albies ($5,700)

Austin Riley ($5,600)

The Guardians picked up an extra-inning win on Tuesday, but Atlanta still tallied five runs. While the Braves’ win streak ended, their streak of scoring at least three runs has extended to 20 games. Albies hit two home runs in the loss, and even though he isn’t likely to pull off the feat again, he still has a good matchup on the mound. Cleveland will be starting Cal Quantrill, who enters with a 2-5 record and a 6.18 ERA. This is an expensive team stack, but any one of these players could make it worth it with just a swing of the bat.

The Braves are the -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Guardians are the +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.