How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on July 5

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB.

AEW continues its multi-week tour across Canada and we’re in for another busy show tonight. Multiple tournaments will rage on this evening and we’ll get more info about a big-time faction war taking place in a few weeks.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, July 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

The AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament will officially begin tonight with a pair of quarterfinal matches taking place. AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole will step into the ring when taking on opponents that have yet to be named as of this writing. These two rivals are abound to have an AEW World title match in the new future, but we’ll see how they operate as a unit to open the tournament.

The other matchup will feature former AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory taking on International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin. The former champs Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland have been beefing for months since their breakup and things have been made awkward with them being paired back together for this tournament. We’ll see if they can put their animosity towards each other aside and advance to the semifinals.

Jon Moxley is set to speak tonight to talk about the Blackpool Combat Club’s upcoming Blood and Guts match against the Elite in two weeks. These two factions have been warring with each other all summer and yet another BCC beatdown of the Elite last week led to Mox issuing the challenge. We’ll hear what he has to say tonight and we will also be treated to Kenny Omega going one-on-one with Wheeler Yuta.

The final quarterfinal match in the women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament will take place this evening as Britt Baker will go one-on-one with Ruby Soho. This is a rematch of last year’s tournament final was supposed to take place last week, but was postponed due to Baker missing the show with an illness. The winner will advance to the semifinals to face Skye Blue on Collision this Saturday.