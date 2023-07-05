Picks, predictions for Pirates vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, July 5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38) will play the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday, July 5. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh will start Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 4.74 ERA), while L.A. counters with Bobby Miller (4-1, 4.23 ERA).

The Dodgers are the -250 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the +210 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Pirates-Dodgers picks: Wednesday, July 5

Injury report

Pirates

Out: RP Rob Zastryzny (forearm), RP Jose Hernandez (calf), 2B/CF Ji Hwan Bae (ankle), 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (back)

Dodgers

Out: SP Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), RP Shelby Miller (neck), UTIL Chris Taylor (knee)

Starting pitchers

Osvaldo Bido vs. Bobby Miller

Bido will start his fifth career game on Wednesday. He is coming off an appearance against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bido only lasted 3.1 innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits. He didn’t strike out any batters and walked one, but he didn’t end up factoring into the decision.

This will be Miller’s eighth start of his career in a battle between rookies. He heads into this one after starting his last game against the Kansas City Royals. Miller pitched 5.2 innings and allowed three earned runs on five hits. He struck out four and walked one but had plenty of run support to notch his fourth win of the year.

Over/Under pick

The Dodgers won the first game of the series 5-2, and then the Pirates picked up the 9-7 win in game two. Miller and Bido are both likely to give up a handful of runs. This is the healthiest that L.A. has been, and they should be able to get to the rookie early and often. Despite missing a few key cogs, the Pirates are still tallying runs and should help the over hit.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

After dropping the series' first game, Pittsburgh battled back for the win on Tuesday. Unfortunately, they now have to go up against Miller, who has been known to give up runs but has also looked good. Bido has been more consistent with his runs allowed in each game, but hasn’t benefitted from consistent run support.

Pick: Dodgers