Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Diamondbacks on Wednesday, July 5

The New York Mets (39-46) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-36) will play the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday, July 5. First pitch from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. New York will start Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.53 ERA), while Arizona counters with Tommy Henry (5-1, 4.08 ERA).

The Diamondbacks are the moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -115. The Mets are the narrow underdogs at -105, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Mets-Diamondbacks picks: Wednesday, July 5

Injury report

Mets

N/A

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Merrill Kelly (calf)

Starting pitchers

Kodai Senga vs. Tommy Henry

Senga will make the 16th start of his rookie season. He is coming off a start against the Milwaukee Brewers. Senga pitched five innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits. He struck out eight and walked two but didn’t factor into the decision.

Henry will take the mound for the 14th time and his 13th start of the season on Wednesday. The southpaw has logged back-to-back victories. Most recently, he pitched 5.2 innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Henry allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out eight to notch his fifth win of the season.

Over/Under pick

New York has scored at least four runs in four straight games. Arizona has scored at least five runs in three of its last four. The Mets might finally be starting to turn a corner and are doing it against a tough team. They won the first game of the series 8-5. The pitching matchup sees two guys that have done solid jobs of limiting runs this year, but they aren’t shutout machines. After 13 runs were scored in the series opener, I am taking the over on Wednesday.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Mets have won three games in a row, while the Dbacks have dropped back-to-back games. Senga has struggled to remain consistent on the mound, while Henry has started settling in with added consistent run support from the Arizona lineup. New York has the momentum, but I think the Diamondbacks pick up a needed win.

Pick: Diamondbacks