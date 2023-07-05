Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Padres on Wednesday, July 5

The Los Angeles Angels take on the San Diego Padres in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, July 5. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park. Patrick Sandoval (4-7, 4.57 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels, and Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.59 ERA) will pitch for the Padres.

The Padres are -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Angels coming in at +160. The total is set at 8.5.

Angels-Padres picks: Wednesday, July 5

Injury report

Angels

Day to day: OF Mike Trout (wrist)

Out: RP Ben Joyce (elbow), RP Matt Moore (oblique), UTIL Brandon Drury (shoulder), SS Zach Neto (oblique)

Padres

Day to day: SP Yu Darvish (illness)

Out: RP Steven Wilson (hamstring), RF Preston Tucker (foot)

Starting pitchers

Patrick Sandoval vs. Seth Lugo

Sandoval struggled through June. Aside from one bright spot in the middle against the Royals, it was not a good month for the Angels pitcher. In his last start, he allowed seven earned runs in five innings to the White Sox. He kicked off the month with two starts that added up to 8.1 innings during which he allowed 10 earned runs. On the bright side, he recorded a respectable 29 strikeouts in June.

Lugo’s last month was somewhat better. Over three starts in June, he pitched 16 innings. In that time frame, he conceded four earned runs and recorded 15 strikeouts. His worst outing of the month saw him allow three runs in five innings against the Washington Nationals.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were both 13. Sandoval has been allowing plenty of runs as of late, and the Padres should be able to take advantage of that with their red-hot bats that have put up 18 runs in the last two outings. This is a surprisingly low total for this matchup.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Padres took the first two games of the series, and should be able to complete the sweep as they go up against a struggling Sandoval here. The Padres’ offense has been looking strong against the Angels’ pitching lineup.

Pick: Padres -190