Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Guardians on Wednesday, July 5

The Atlanta Braves take on the Cleveland Guardians in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, July 5. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Progressive Field. Michael Soroka (1-1, .689 ERA) will take the mound for the Braves, and Cal Quantrill (2-5, 6.18 ERA) will pitch for the Guardians.

The Braves are -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Guardians coming in at +140. The total is set at 10.

Braves-Guardians picks: Wednesday, July 5

Injury report

Braves

N/A

Guardians

Day to day: 1B Josh Naylor (wrist)

Out: SP Triston McKenzie (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Mike Soroka vs. Cal Quantrill

Quantrill’s latest outing on the mound, which came after a month of injury absence, was not a promising one. Over 3.1 innings, he allowed six earned runs to the Cubs and recorded just a single strikeout. His last two starts in May before moving to the injury list were a similar story.

Soroka has pitched just three games this season. Over 15.2 innings spent on the mound, he has conceded 12 earned runs and recorded 12 strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

Quantrill allowed six earned runs to the Cubs in three innings in his last start, and the Cubs’ batting lineup has nothing on the Braves’. The totals of the first two games were 6 and 11, but the Braves might be able to get to the total here on their own.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Braves fell in extra innings in the latest game of the series, breaking a nine-game winning streak. Atlanta has been a terrifying force over the last few weeks and averaged seven runs per game in June. Their bullpen has been clutch, their pitching has been top-notch, and they are looking all around unstoppable. With Quantrill’s recent struggles in mind, the Braves seem like a lock here.

Pick: Braves -165