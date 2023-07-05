Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, July 5

The Texas Rangers take on the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday, July 5. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Jon Gray (6-4, 3.21 ERA) will take the mound for the Rangers, and Brayan Bello (5-5, 3.08 ERA) will pitch for the Red Sox.

Both the Rangers and the Red Sox come in at -110 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 10.

Rangers-Red Sox picks: Wednesday, July 5

Injury report

Rangers

Out: RP Jose Leclerc (ankle)

Red Sox

Day to day: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow)

Out: INF Pablo Reyes (abdomen), RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), SP/RP Corey Kluber (shoulder), SP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), C Reese McGuire (oblique), SP Chris Sale (shoulder), INF Yu Chang (hamate), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), SS Trevor Story (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jon Gray vs. Brayan Bello

Gray saw some real ups and downs in June. Among the ups — keeping the Mariners runless over seven innings and lasting a full nine innings against the Cardinals, ending with one run and 12 strikeouts. Among the downs — a 2.1-frame outing against the Blue Jays that saw him concede six earned runs, and his latest start against the Astros, in which he allowed five earned runs in six innings.

Bello had a solid June and has consistently lowered his ERA with every start over the last month. He lasted at least six innings on the mound in each of his June starts, and kept his opponents to a single earned run in each of his three most recent outings.

Over/Under pick

The total of the first game was 8, and I think we will see it continue to rise from there. Both of these teams rank in the top-10 in the league for runs per game, with Texas leading the way. Boston will go against an inconsistent Gray, and if they can catch him on his heels early, they should have no problem hitting the over.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Rangers beat the Red Sox in the first game of the series. Texas leads the MLB in runs per game, and Boston ranks in the top 10. I think we have to go with the Red Sox here — the home team may have given up a game, but this pitching matchup pushes the other way. Bello has been very consistent as of late, while Gray has been all over the place and can’t be counted on. In a pick-em, I’m picking Boston.

Pick: Red Sox -110