Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Yankees on Wednesday, July 5

The Baltimore Orioles take on the New York Yankees in the third game of a four-game series on Wednesday, July 5. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium. Dean Kremer (8-4, 5.04 ERA) will take the mound for the Orioles, and Randy Vasquez (1-1, 1.74 ERA) will pitch for the Yankees.

The Orioles are -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +100. The total is set at 9.5.

Orioles-Yankees picks: Wednesday, July 5

Injury report

Yankees

Out: OF Aaron Judge (toe), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Ryan Weber (forearm), OF Greg Allen (hip), DH Willie Calhoun (quad)

Orioles

Day to day: OF Austin Hays (hip)

Out: RP Mychal Givens (shoulder), RP Dillon Tate (forearm), RP Keegan Akin (back), C James McCann (ankle), RP Austin Voth (elbow), SP John Means (elbow), 1B Ryan Mountcastle (illness)

Starting pitchers

Dean Kremer vs. Randy Vasquez

Vasquez has started just two games this season. In May, he pitched 4.2 innings against the Padres, conceding two earned runs and striking out six batters. In June, he faced the White Sox. He kept them runless over 5.2 innings and recorded three strikeouts.

Kremer had been steadily lowering his ERA over much of June, keeping teams under three earned runs in several quality starts. However, it shot over 5.00 after his latest start, in which he lasted just three innings. Kremer conceded seven runs to the Twins in that outing, including two home runs. In April, he allowed four earned runs to the Yankees over five innings.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 9 and 12. Both teams have been contributing to the totals, and we can expect that to continue tonight. Vasquez may struggle against this Baltimore lineup, and Kremer was pushed around in his latest start. Let’s go with the upward trend here.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Yankees have taken the first two games at home, and Baltimore has now lost four of their last five games. However, the Orioles should be able to pull this one out. With the Yankees’ beleaguered pitching staff filling up the injured list, they’re putting out an unproven Vasquez against a much more consistent Kremer. The Orioles rank in the top 10 in runs per game and should have no problem providing run support today.

Pick: Orioles -120