Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Marlins on Wednesday, July 5

The Miami Marlins (50-37) will go for the third consecutive victory over the St. Louis Cardinals (35-50) on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from loanDepot park.

The Cardinals are -115 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Marlins -105 underdogs with the over/under set at 8.5.

Cardinals-Marlins picks: Wednesday, July 5

Injury report

Cardinals

Day to day: C Andrew Knizner (groin), 2B Brendan Donovan (arm)

Out: SP Adam Wainwright (shoulder), LF Tyler O’Neill (back), RP Drew VerHagen (hip), SP Jake Woodford (shoulder), RP Ryan Helsley (forearm), RP Packy Naughton (elbow), RP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder)

Marlins

Day to day: CF Jonathan Davis (knee), RP Matt Barnes (hip), RP Sean Nolin (undisclosed)

Out: CF Jazz Chisholm (oblique), RP Andrew Nardi (triceps), RP Tommy Nance (shoulder), SP Edward Cabrera (shoulder), SP Johnny Cueto (biceps), SP Max Meyer (elbow), SP Trevor Rogers (shoulder), RF Avisail Garcia (back), RP Anthony Bender (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Matthew Liberatore vs. Bryan Hoeing

The Cardinals took a bit to update us on who will start vs. the Marlins on Wednesday. Wainwright and Woodford are both on the injured list. Liberatore has made eight appearances this season, posting a 5.68 ERA with 22 Ks over 31.2 innings pitched.

Bryan Hoeing (1-2, 3.72 ERA) will make his 20th appearance of the season and sixth start of the year. He was knocked around pretty good on Friday night when he allowed seven runs on six hits and two walks with a strikeout over 3.2 innings of work in a 16-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

Over/Under pick

Depending on who takes the mound for the Cardinals, it appears the Marlins are in a good spot to put up some runs. However, this might not be the offense to take advantage. Miami entered Wednesday’s slate of MLB games ranked 25th in runs per game (4.2). Hoeing should be focused to put together a strong performance in a bounce-back spot.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

These two offenses are fairly even in on-base percentage with the Cardinals at a .327 rate and Marlins set at .322 heading into this matchup. Let’s go with the team with the edge on the mound, and that appears to be the Marlins. Hoeing is coming off a bad outing, but that is certainly the outlier in what has been a great season for him in 2023.

Pick: Marlins