Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Rays on Wednesday, July 5

The Tampa Bay Rays (57-31) will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss when they play the second game of this series against the Philadelphia Phillies (45-39). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Rays are -135 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Phillies +115 underdogs with the over/under set at 8.5.

Phillies-Rays picks: Wednesday, July 5

Injury report

Phillies

Out: SP Noah Song (back), RP Seranthony Dominguez (oblique), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee)

Rays

Out: SP Shane McClanahan (back), RP Josh Fleming (elbow), SP Drew Rasmussen (elbow), RP Garrett Cleavinger (knee), SP Jeffrey Springs (elbow), SP Shane Baz (elbow), RP Andrew Kittredge (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Taijuan Walker vs. Zack Littell

Taijuan Walker (9-3, 3.93 ERA) will make his 18th start in Year 1 with the Phillies coming off a dominant June. He allowed one or zero runs in five consecutive starts heading into this appearance.

Zack Littell (0-1, 5.28 ERA) will make his 13th appearance and second start of the season and started the season with the Boston Red Sox before landing with the Rays. Littell hasn’t thrown three or more innings in a game this season, so this should be a short outing.

Over/Under pick

The Rays will enter Wednesday’s matchup ranked third in runs per game (5.6), but Walker can certainly limit the damage with how fantastic he’s been throwing. It’s hard to find a pitcher throwing better than him over the past month, so let’s side with the under in this spot.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

If you can get Walker on the mound with plus odds, take it. Philadelphia won each of his last five starts, and you can get a strong payout if the Phillies make that six straight. Philadelphia ranks ninth in slugging percentage (.421) and should do enough to get the victory in this spot.

Pick: Phillies