Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Astros on Wednesday, July 5

The Houston Astros (48-38) will look for their fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday afternoon, while the Colorado Rockies (33-54) lost three in a row. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The Astros are -225 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Rockies +190 underdogs with the over/under set at nine.

Rockies-Astros picks: Wednesday, July 5

Injury report

Rockies

Out: RP Matt Carasiti (shoulder), DH Charlie Blackmon (hand), RP Nick Mears (oblique), RP Brent Suter (oblique), 2B Brendan Rodgers (shoulder), LF Sean Bouchard (biceps), SP Antonio Senzatela (elbow), SP Ryan Feltner (head), SP German Marquez (elbow), RP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow), RP Tyler Kinley (elbow)

Astros

Day to day: 2B Jose Altuve (oblique), SP Framber Valdez (ankle), SS Jeremy Pena (neck)

Out: DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), CF Ross Adolph (undisclosed), DH Yordan Alvarez (oblique), 2B Will Wagner (wrist), SP Jose Urquidy (shoulder), SP Lance McCullers (forearm), SP Luis Garcia (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Chase Anderson vs. JP France

Chase Anderson (0-3, 6.50 ERA) will make his 10th start since joining the Rockies, and he’s been getting destroyed in recent outings. Over his last three starts, Anderson allowed a combined 22 runs over a span of just 9.1 innings.

JP France (3-3, 3.13 ERA) made 10 starts through his rookie season, and he’s coming off his best start to this point of his career. France threw seven scoreless innings on four hits and two walks with two strikeouts over seven innings in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Over/Under pick

France is putting together a strong year in his first MLB season and it could backfire, but this might be a good time to buy low on the under in an Anderson start. He’s been getting beaten up pretty good, but he didn’t allow more than three runs in a start in his first six outings with the Rockies.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

It’s far easier to trust France over Anderson at this point. These are two fairly even offenses, but Anderson hasn’t been able to throw four innings in any of his last three appearances. The payout will be small, but this is the play.

Pick: Astros