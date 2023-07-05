WNBA picks, predictions for Wednesday, July 5

The WNBA slate for tonight brings some exciting matchups — can the Liberty and Aces keep extending their conference leads? Will the Sparks hold off the Dream after a blowout on the road? We have some picks and predictions for Wednesday’s slate of WNBA games here.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Sparks -1.5

Total: 168.5

Moneyline: Sparks -120, Dream +100

The pick: Dream +100

The Atlanta Dream faced off against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday at home and blew them out, 112-84. The Dream play at the fastest pace in the league and clearly caught L.A. on their heels in the latest game. They may be switching courts, but coming in with that kind of momentum should count for something. The Sparks have now lost seven of their last 10 games, and Atlanta’s points-per-game average over the last 10 games beats L.A.’s by double digits.

Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, 10:00 p.m. ET

Spread: Aces -14.5

Total: 175.5

Moneyline: Aces -1500, Wings +900

The pick: Aces -14.5

This Aces team, man. It is a terrifying machine — especially on their home court. They have lost a single game this season and have not lost at home during the regular season since July 19, 2022. They score the most points per game in the league (93.7) and lead the WNBA in field goal percentage (50.3%). They allow the second-fewest points per game to their opponents (78.1). The Wings might have some strong scorers, but the Aces should be able to cover this at home.