WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Wednesday, July 5

The WNBA has four matchups on the slate for Wednesday evening. Two are expected to be blowouts, and the other two are toss-ups. The Liberty, who have the second-best record in the league, will face the Phoenix Mercury, who have the worst record in the league. The Fever and the Lynx follow things up with a Midwest matchup as Minnesota attempts to climb into the second spot in the Western Conference.

The Dallas Wings face the indomitable Las Vegas Aces on the road — the latter has not lost in conference play yet — and the Atlanta Dream take on the Los Angeles Sparks to finish things off.

Here is the full schedule for today’s WNBA games. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Wednesday, July 5

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Twitter

Live stream: FuboTV

Point spread: Liberty -14.5

Indiana Fever vs. Minnesota Lynx

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Bally Sports

Live stream: Fubo

Point spread: Lynx -1.5

Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Bally Sports

Live stream: Fubo

Point spread: Aces -14.5

Atlanta Dream vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Live stream: Paramount+

Point spread: Sparks -1.5