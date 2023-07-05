The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Georgia this weekend for the second race of the 2023 season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The field will run the Quaker State 400 under the lights on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run the day before at 5:35 p.m. and both events will air on USA Network.

This year’s field is led by Kyle Busch, who is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading midway through race week. He’s installed at +1000, and is followed by Chase Elliott (+1100), Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano (both +1200), and William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Larson (all +1400).

The Cup Series runs two races in Atlanta, including this July race and then the Ambetter Health 400 in March. In this year’s Ambetter Health 400, Joey Logan claimed the pole position and won the race. Last year, Chase Elliott claimed the pole and checkered flag at the Quaker Stage 400 while Chase Briscoe claimed the pole and William Byron won the March race that was previously called the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Byron enters Sunday’s race as the projected playoff leader in the Cup Series and is tied with Busch for the series lead in wins with three.