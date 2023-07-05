 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quaker State 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
General race action during the 53rd Annual Quaker State 400 NASCAR race on July 10, 2022 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Georgia this weekend for the second race of the 2023 season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The field will run the Quaker State 400 under the lights on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run the day before at 5:35 p.m. and both events will air on USA Network.

This year’s field is led by Kyle Busch, who is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading midway through race week. He’s installed at +1000, and is followed by Chase Elliott (+1100), Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano (both +1200), and William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Larson (all +1400).

The Cup Series runs two races in Atlanta, including this July race and then the Ambetter Health 400 in March. In this year’s Ambetter Health 400, Joey Logan claimed the pole position and won the race. Last year, Chase Elliott claimed the pole and checkered flag at the Quaker Stage 400 while Chase Briscoe claimed the pole and William Byron won the March race that was previously called the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Byron enters Sunday’s race as the projected playoff leader in the Cup Series and is tied with Busch for the series lead in wins with three.

2023 Quaker State 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Austin Hill 62
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network