The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Georgia this weekend for the second race of the 2023 season at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The field will run the Quaker State 400 under the lights on Sunday, with the green flag dropping at 7 p.m. ET. Qualifying will run the day before at 5:35 p.m. and both events will air on USA Network.
This year’s field is led by Kyle Busch, who is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading midway through race week. He’s installed at +1000, and is followed by Chase Elliott (+1100), Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano (both +1200), and William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Larson (all +1400).
The Cup Series runs two races in Atlanta, including this July race and then the Ambetter Health 400 in March. In this year’s Ambetter Health 400, Joey Logan claimed the pole position and won the race. Last year, Chase Elliott claimed the pole and checkered flag at the Quaker Stage 400 while Chase Briscoe claimed the pole and William Byron won the March race that was previously called the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Byron enters Sunday’s race as the projected playoff leader in the Cup Series and is tied with Busch for the series lead in wins with three.
2023 Quaker State 400 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|18
|Christopher Bell
|20
|19
|Harrison Burton
|21
|20
|Joey Logano
|22
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|22
|William Byron
|24
|23
|Justin Haley
|31
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|26
|Ryan Preece
|41
|27
|Noah Gragson
|42
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|31
|Alex Bowman
|48
|32
|Cole Custer
|51
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|34
|Austin Hill
|62
|35
|Ty Dillon
|77
|36
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|99