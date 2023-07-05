NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 5

The 2023 NBA Summer League continues to roll on with a packed schedule set for Wednesday, July 5. As all 30 teams hitting the hardwood for summer league action this offseason, tonight’s slate features a handful of matchups in both the California Classic Summer League, as well as the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Headlining the action, of course, is the second overall selection in the Hornets’ Brandon Miller. He had a rough first half in his opening game but bounced back nicely in the second half. Nikola Jovic, Keegan Murray, Brandin Podziemski and Chet Holmgren are other names to watch across both leagues.

Below is the full schedule rundown of where you can catch Wednesday night’s games.

Summer League Schedule, July 5, Sacramento

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets - 6 pm ET, ESPN2

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 8 pm ET, ESPN2

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings - 10 pm ET, ESPN2

Summer League Schedule, July 5, Salt Lake City

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 7 pm ET, NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz - 9 pm ET, NBA TV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.