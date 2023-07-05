Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 John Deere Classic

The 2023 John Deere Classic tees off from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois this week. Last year’s winner, J.T. Poston, joins a field made up mostly of lesser-known names on the PGA TOUR. Denny McCarthy is the favorite this year at +1400 at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Russell Henley and Cameron Young installed at +1600.

The weather in Silvis should be pleasant for the first two days of the tournament, with highs in the 70s, but the golfers may face some showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 John Deere Classic starting Thursday, July 6 and ending Sunday, July 9.

Thursday, July 6

Hi 77°, Low 56°: Mostly sunny, 5% chance precipitation, 11 MPH winds

Friday, July 7

Hi 78°, Low 59°: Partly cloudy, 4% chance precipitation, 6 MPH winds

Saturday, July 8

Hi 75°, Low 62°: PM thunderstorms, 46% chance precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Sunday, July 9

Hi 79°, Low 64°: Scattered thunderstorms, 46% chance precipitation, 10 MPH winds